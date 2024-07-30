In response to the pressing needs of busy Nigerians, Homemade by Eden Life emerged as a transformative force in the culinary scene. Originally launched as a platform that provides easy access to home-cooked meals through customized subscriptions, Homemade by Eden Life is now broadening its horizons with the introduction of its catering arm – Eden Events.

The introduction of Homemade Catering Services comes at a time when the demand for high-quality, hygienic, and delicious meals is on the rise. According to a recent survey by Statista, 78% of Lagosians prefer home-cooked meals for their events, citing taste and health benefits as the primary reasons. The fast-paced lifestyle in Lagos means that more people are seeking convenient yet nutritious food options, a need that Homemade by Eden Life is adeptly fulfilling.

“We saw a gap in the market where busy professionals and families needed high-quality, home-cooked meals but didn’t have the time to prepare them,” says Nadayar Enegesi, Co-founder and CEO of Eden Life. “With our new catering service, we are bringing the comfort and taste of home to celebratory events, ensuring that every meal feels special.”

Homemade Catering Service, Eden Events, leverages the core strengths of Homemade by Eden Life—top-notch chefs, high-quality ingredients, and meticulous cooking methods—to offer a catering experience that promises convenience and excellence. This service aims to cater to celebratory events, providing a bespoke culinary experience that resonates with Lagosians‘ rich and diverse palate.

Founded in 2019 by Nadayar Enegesi, Prosper Otemuyiwa, and Silm Momoh, Eden Life has rapidly grown, delivering over 60,000 services and maintaining a 92% monthly retention rate among its 600+ users. This impressive growth is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence. The company’s innovative approach has attracted significant investment, with notable backers including Google for Startups Accelerator, Future Africa, and Village Global.

Adesoji Olaniyan, Head of Sales added “By expanding our portfolio, we are introducing the Eden Life Event, designed to offer a wide range of exceptional experiences for your events. One of the fantastic benefits of partnering with Eden Life is the value you get in each meal. You receive a rate that includes a variety of menu options at an affordable price, especially given the current economic climate in Nigeria.”

With its new catering service, Homemade by Eden Life is set to redefine how Lagosians experience food at events, offering a seamless blend of convenience, quality, and the comforting taste of home. As the company continues to innovate and expand, it is clear that Eden Life is not just meeting a market need but is also setting new standards in the food service industry in Nigeria.

Homemade by Eden Life is effectively revolutionizing the culinary landscape in Lagos, enriching the city’s dining experiences one meal at a time. As Lagosians increasingly embrace the integration of tradition and convenience, Homemade by Eden Life emerges as a symbol of culinary excellence, dedicated to delivering meals, and creating enduring and exceptional dining moments.