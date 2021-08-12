Recently, First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) announced that it empowered over 120,000 of its Firstmonie agents across 772 Local Government Areas in the country with a total of N100 billion through its Agent Credit Scheme. Earlier this year, the banking giant announced that it would provide the Agents with loan facilities of up to N1,000,000. Firstmonie Agents will benefit from increased empowerment and business expansion as a result of the scheme.

The Agent Credit Scheme, which launched about a year ago, was designed to promote and expand the business activities of its primary agent banking platform – Firstmonie agents – while also putting them in a position to positively impact their communities. The digital lending solution provides Firstmonie agents with finance to solve liquidity challenges resulting from depleted account balances, even when the agents have physical cash at hand.

Firstmonie agents have played an important role in narrowing the financial inclusion gap by providing convenient banking services that are easily accessible to people in remote areas who do not have access to basic financial services. According to the bank, its financial inclusion activities are in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) mandate to ensure the availability of affordable financial products and services to all individuals and groups of people in the country, regardless of location, literacy levels, familiarity with technology, or access to modern infrastructural facilities.

Commenting, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, Chuma Ezirim, said “We are truly excited about the tremendous impact of the Agent Credit on the performance of our Firstmonie agents nationwide. Since the introduction of the Agent Credit to support our ‘Human ATMs’ as we fondly call our Firstmonie agents, they have recorded immense growth in their businesses, at levels they never envisaged in such a short period.”

The bank’s primary goal is to continue to provide financial services to underserved and unbanked populations by utilizing modern technology for real-time transaction processing and, in doing so, contribute to the development of capacities and the acquisition of new skills in information technology, cash management, and relationship management for its Firstmonie agents.

Firstmonie as a catalyst for financial inclusion and empowerment.

To bring financial services closer to the unbanked and underbanked members of society, the First Bank of Nigeria launched Firstmonie, which empowered existing businesses in communities to provide the majority of banking services to their customers. Firstmonie agents. Account opening, cash deposits, airtime purchases, bill payment, withdrawals, and money transfers are among the services provided by

In 2020, First Money agents handled over 295 million transactions worth N6.65 trillion and opened over 196,000 accounts. In 2021, approximately 114,000 agents processed 647 million transactions totalling N13.66 trillion. This demonstrates the level of financial inclusion attained by the bank through its agents.

As of February 2021, the banking giant has about 86,300 Firstmonie Agents. In early April, the number of agents hit 100,000 and presently, there are 120,000 Firstmonie agents in the country. This means 120,000 business owners have been empowered and they now enjoy the business expansion.

At a time in the increasing number of agents, about 31,000 of 114,000 Firstmonie agents were women. Although uneven, this is a significant step that begins the proverbial journey of a thousand miles, in achieving gender equality and fostering women empowerment.

In addition, the system creates indirect job opportunities for unemployed individuals who are willing to assist business owners with Firstmonie operations. Through the Firstmonie Agent Channel, over 300,000 indirect jobs have been created in the last four years.

Requirements to become a Firstmonie agent in Nigeria

To become an accredited Firstmonie agent in Nigeria, the intending agent must meet certain requirements;

Own an existing business.

Have a visible and accessible business location.

Have a valid means of identification (voters card, national ID card, drivers license, international passport, utility bills, and business registration documents for corporate bodies).

Written by Adekunle Agbetiloye