Egypt has been witnessing a remarkable recovery in its tourism industry, one of the country’s vital economic sectors. The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recently announced that Egypt welcomed over seven million tourists in the first half of 2023, setting a new record and surpassing the number of tourists last year by a significant margin. The statement also highlighted the diversity and consistency of tourism markets, with a notable increase in the number of visitors and nights spent in the country. Last year, the government projected 15 million tourists to visit Egypt in 2023. At the time, the projection of 15 million tourists seemed like a pipe dream. Global tourism was still in its infancy in its post-pandemic recovery. However, it appears that Egypt is on track to achieve this target if its performance in the second half of the year aligns with the impressive numbers from the first half.

Tourism is one of the leading economic sectors in Egypt, generating an estimated $10 billion in revenue in 2022. The sector employs over three million people, making it one of the largest employers in the country. Tourism also has a positive impact on many other industries, such as transportation, hospitality, entertainment, and handicrafts. However, the tourism sector in Egypt has faced many challenges in recent years, especially due to external factors that were beyond its control. For one, the coronavirus pandemic, caused a global decline in travel and tourism activities and Egypt was no exception. The sector witnessed a sharp drop in tourist arrivals and revenues in 2020 and 2021. The pandemic also affected the quality and availability of tourism services. Another challenge that affected the tourism sector was the Russia-Ukraine war, which broke out in early 2022. Russia and Ukraine are both key tourism markets for Egypt. When the war broke out, it disrupted air travel and trade between Egypt and these countries. It also created political instability and security threats in the region, which deterred many potential tourists from visiting Egypt.

The impressive performance of the tourism sector in Egypt is not a coincidence, but rather a result of a strategic approach by the government and the stakeholders in recent years. The government has recognized the importance and potential of the tourism industry for national economies, especially as a major source of foreign exchange. It has also acknowledged its extensive impact on many other industries, such as transportation, hospitality, entertainment, and culture. As such, the government has given political attention to the tourism sector, creating a favorable environment for its growth and development.

One of the measures the government took was to launch a website that makes it easier for Egyptians to book their pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina. This helped prevent people from being exploited by brokers who charge high fees. Egypt set up an initiative to upskill human resources in the tourism sector through training programs and workshops. They also set up programs focused on infrastructure, regulation, marketing, and promoting the sector amongst the youth. Egypt also entered into new markets through diplomatic efforts and trade agreements with more countries. The result of this was a notable increase in the number of visitors from countries such as China, India, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. According to trading economics, Egypt’s tourism revenues rose from $2.7 billion in the first half of 2022 to $4.6 billion in the first half of 2023. The tourism sector also witnessed an improvement in its performance indicators, such as occupancy rates, average spending per tourist, and satisfaction levels.

When comparing the numbers achieved by Egypt in the tourism industry with global tourism indicators, it is clear that Egypt has outperformed in terms of growth and recovery. According to the World Tourism Organization, global tourism declined by 73% in 2020 due to the pandemic, and only recovered by 18% in 2021. In contrast, Egypt saw a 45% increase in tourist arrivals in 2021 compared to 2020, and a further 11% increase in 2023 compared to 2019, which is considered the peak year in the global tourism industry. This shows that Egypt has managed to overcome some of the major challenges that have affected global tourism, such as travel restrictions, health risks, and security concerns.

However, while the tourism sector in Egypt is still facing some challenges, such as the ongoing tensions in the region, and the competition from other destinations, the sector is also showing signs of resilience. For example, the Grand Egyptian Museum which has been under construction the last 10 years, announced that it will finally open its doors this year. When it debuts, the complex will be home to the largest, most complex collection of ancient treasures and artifacts in the world. Egypt is also set to celebrate the Rosetta Stone, one of the most important and famous archaeological finds in history. The stone will be displayed at various locations in Egypt, and the events will be part of a cultural exchange program. Whether it hits its 15 million mark or not, Egypt’s tourism sector is actively on the right track to recovery and growth.