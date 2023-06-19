Nigeria needs sustainable clean water solutions which eliminate carbon-intensive supply chains and environmentally harmful plastic wastes. Data from development organisations have indicated the need for the country to improve the quality of drinking water for health reasons, among others. As such, a global leader in atmospheric drinking water generating devices, Watergen recently launched in Nigeria, with Macif Projects and Distribution Limited (Macif) as its exclusive distributor. The atmospheric water generator (AWG) is a plug-and-drink solution that provides sustainable clean drinking water from the atmosphere.

In this chat with Ukonwa Ikedife, Director, Macif Projects and Distributions Limited, she speaks on how the economical and environmentally friendly AWG, which is based on a worldwide patented unique heat exchange technology, can help address the challenges of clean water scarcity in our communities.

Q1: Can you tell us more about Watergen and why Macif is bringing this innovative technology to Nigeria?

Watergen is a global leader in atmospheric drinking water generation with an innovative and sustainable solution that uses a patented unique heat exchange technology to generate clean drinking water from the atmospheric air. Macif recognizes the need for this solution in Nigeria and is bringing this innovative technology to Nigeria to address the challenges of clean water scarcity in our communities. Through this partnership, Macif aims to provide a sustainable and reliable solution that is safe, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.

Q2: This is likely the first atmospheric water generator in Nigeria. How can this contribute towards water security and climate action in Nigeria?

Introducing Watergen’s atmospheric water generator in Nigeria will significantly contribute to water security and climate action because Watergen’s technology reduces dependence on traditional water sources, such as groundwater or surface water, which are often limited, scarce, and prone to contamination. By harnessing atmospheric water generation, Nigeria can diversify its water sources, improve water availability, reduce water-related conflicts, and mitigate the negative impacts of climate change on water resources.

Furthermore, because the Watergen devices are a plug-and-drink solution i.e., they are used to create drinking water sources right at the point of consumption, they would eliminate the carbon-intensive supply chains and the environmentally harmful plastic wastes that cannot be recycled thereby reducing our carbon footprint in contribution towards global climate action.

Q3: What is unique about Watergen as an atmospheric water generator and why should stakeholders be interested?

What sets Watergen apart as an atmospheric water generator is its patented GENius heat exchange technology that ensures the efficient production of safe, clean, and mineralized water. Watergen offers a sustainable solution that is safe, effective, economical, and most importantly, environmentally friendly.

Q4: Considering the different segments or institutions of Nigerian society, what is the range of Watergen devices that is available in the country?

Watergen’s water generation products, which Macif is bringing into the Nigerian market, range from an indoor machine with an output capacity of about 30 litres of water per day to an outdoor device that can generate up to 6,000 litres per day. The Watergen GEN-L, GEM-M PRO, Gen M1 and GENNY machines produce 6000 litres, 900 litres, 220 litres, and 30 respectively per day. With this diverse range of devices, Watergen can cater to households, hotels, restaurants, schools, offices, religious institutions, shipping and marine vessels, healthcare facilities, community centres, and any institutions requiring a reliable and safe drinking water source.

Q5: As a clean water solutions provider, what level of impact would you say Watergen would have in Nigeria?

By providing a sustainable source of clean drinking water, Watergen will improve public health outcomes, reduce reliance on bottled and sachet water, mitigate plastic waste, and alleviate the burden on traditional water infrastructure. The technology’s potential for scalability and adaptability makes it a promising solution to address water challenges in urban and rural areas of Nigeria.

Q6: Considering that the generating sets can produce between 30 to 6000 litres daily. Who are the ideal or preferred targets for this innovative technology?

The ideal targets for these innovative water generators include households, offices, schools, hospitals, communities, markets, train stations, hospitals, IDPs, barracks, prisons, and other facilities or organisations that require a consistent and reliable source of clean drinking water. Additionally, any areas with limited access to clean water or unreliable traditional water sources will benefit from Watergen’s atmospheric water generation technology.

Q7: With your experience and interaction with potential users/investors, do you think Nigeria is ready for this technology?

Given the challenges caused by clean water scarcity in Nigeria, Nigeria is a suitable market for Watergen’s technology. While the adoption and readiness for this technology may vary across different regions and communities within the nation, there is a growing recognition of the importance of sustainable water solutions. With proper awareness campaigns, education, and support, Nigeria has the potential to embrace and benefit from this innovative technology.

Q8: What milestones have Watergen achieved around the world and what milestones do you hope to achieve in Nigeria?

Watergen has achieved significant milestones worldwide, establishing itself as a leader in atmospheric water generation. These milestones include successful deployments in various countries, collaborations with international organizations, and awards and recognition for its innovative technology. In Nigeria, the milestone of introducing Watergen’s atmospheric water generator will contribute to raising awareness about sustainable water solutions, drive technology adoption, and achieve positive outcomes such as improved access to clean water, reduced reliance on plastic or sachet water, reduced plastic waste, enhance water security, and positively impact on public health and the environment.