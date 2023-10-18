Africa has the world’s lowest number of high-net-worth individuals. It also has the highest concentration of low-income households. And ironically, many of Africa’s poorest nations are resource-rich. So, the continent’s challenges can be summed up as an inability to create and maintain wealth.

But this problem isn’t peculiar to Africans: it’s a global need. 61% of American residents live from paycheck to paycheck. That’s why Dr Joseph Nantomah, a Nigerian entrepreneur, started a wealth-training venture. “I observed a growing need and interest among individuals to gain a better understanding of financial literacy, wealth management, wealth building and investment strategies,” Nantomah told Ventures Africa. “I realized that many people were seeking guidance and practical advice to navigate their financial journey effectively.” Nantomah’s mentorship scheme has reached over 500,000 people since its inception, with a large portion coming from Africa.

This venture peaked at the close of September when he hosted the “Wealth Flow Conference 2023.” It became the first African-hosted conference to receive Oprah Winfrey, the American talk-show Queen. She appeared as an interviewee and discussant at the Las Vegas-hosted event.

It was designed for business executives, entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners, underdogs, intending wealth creators, starters and progressive-minded individuals who desired transformation and growth. “I strongly believe in the power of networking,” Nantomah explained. “I was inspired by the desire to empower individuals and provide them with the tools and strategies to achieve financial independence and security. But I also wanted to create an inclusive environment where attendees could share knowledge and explore opportunities for mutual growth.”

According to Nantomah, the event was one of the biggest wealth conferences to have fused black-and-white collaborations as it incorporated participants, influencers and motivational speakers from different continents. Prominent speakers included Cissy Ma (FCPA & business executive expert), Benaisha Poole-Watson (Founder/CEO of Prime One Home Loans and a Real Estate Mogul), Dr Alok Trivedi (Doctor, international speaker and entrepreneur). It also had the presence of successful investors like JT Foxx and Graham Stedman. Other figures included; Brigitta Heoferle (Communication expert and entrepreneur), Linda Ifeoma Ikeji, Betty Irabor (founder of Genevieve Magazine and a global keynote speaker), Jazsmin Lewis, and Brian Hooks as hosts.

“The success of wealth flow conferences can’t be factored into words because this was the very first one where we had celebrities, and business experts from four continents, namely the United States, United Kingdom, Africa and Australia,” Nantomah said. “Lastly, we had Oprah! The Oprah effect will never go away as I am the first African to host an event at a conference attended by Oprah willingly.”

Participants were exposed to feasible business master plans, explored strategic alliances, developed a millionaire mindset/skills, gained real estate and marketing mastery, and accessed unmediated knowledge from millionaire speakers, celebrity facilitators and global industry professionals amongst others.

In a social media post, Dr Nantomah said, “The Wealth Flow Conference has come and gone like all things, but the memories of the hard work, tenacity, sacrifices and mega success of it will leave with me, my team and my attendees forever. If there is one thing I have successfully proved to the world with this conference, it is nothing but the fact that no one is out of your reach if you can build relationships.”