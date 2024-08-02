Did you know a silverback gorilla is eight times stronger than a human? This incredible power, combined with their gentle nature, makes them a fascinating subject of study. This is the essence captured by Silverbacks Coffee, a Rwandan-based company inspired by the country’s iconic gorilla species. “We’re inspired by the incredible resilient yet gentle nature of the silverback gorilla,” says Tami Loehrs, the founder of Silverbacks Coffee.

Silverbacks Coffee was born after a profound experience that left Loehrs feeling deeply connected to Rwanda and its wildlife. Before founding Silverbacks, Loehrs had run a different company in the US for 20 years. Then, she lost her husband, an experience that would deeply hurt and alter her direction. She knew it was time for a change. However, Loehrs didn’t want to stop working. Eventually, she sold her company to her daughter and took a long overdue vacation to Rwanda. “I encountered extraordinary kindness in Rwanda. It was exactly what I needed at that time. The country’s stunning beauty and the warmth of its people took my breath away. Everywhere I went, I felt a strong sense of community. The Rwandans’ pride in their country was evident, from the immaculate roadsides to the overall cleanliness. My gorilla treks were life-changing. I’ve always loved animals, but my connection with these incredible creatures is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. On every trek, they seek me out, touching me, leaning on me, and even pulling me closer. It’s an absolute privilege,” Loehrs recalled. “I wanted to find a way to give money back.”

Beyond meeting the gorillas, Loehrs noticed there were not a lot of coffee shops around. After talking to some of the locals, Loehrs noted that Rwanda had more tea drinkers than coffee drinkers. “But I had tasted the coffee there, and it’s spectacular. So, I just thought that maybe I could teach Rwandans how to drink their coffee because it’s so delicious. And that the money could go back to these beautiful farmers who were doing a lot of this by hand,” she said. Eventually, Loehrs took all her savings and started the coffee company, Silverbacks Coffee.

The coffee in Rwanda is spectacular. This is because Rwandan coffee farms are typically known for producing exceptional Arabica coffee. Every year, the country produces around 20,000 metric tons of coffee, which is usually predominantly Arabica. The main coffee varietals grown include Bourbon, which is prized for its unique cup profile featuring bright acidity and fruity notes, earning it a strong reputation in specialty coffee markets worldwide. However, it hasn’t been saturated in the Rwandan market. “I thought that maybe I could teach Rwandans how to drink their coffee because it’s so delicious. And that the money could go back to these beautiful farmers who are doing a lot of this by hand. I could sell it in the U.S. It’s a very simple product. It’s very organic. So, it just kind of made sense all the way around,” said Loehrs.

The company’s philosophy is simple yet profound – keep everything local and authentic- from the way coffee beans are sources to the handcrafted elements. The process usually starts with sourcing the beans. Typically, there are three different types of beans. These beans are obtained from different farmers across Kenya and are then sent to the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), to ensure that only the finest beans are.

These beans then go through a different but thorough process. First, they are fully washed, through a whole automatic process. Then, they have the partially washed, which it’s partly hand-done and partly through an automated process. And then, there are the natural beans, that don’t go through any automated process. “It’s all done by hand,” noted Loehrs. And that coffee, because of the way they process it by hand, creates a sweet, dark coffee known as the Agasha blend. So, if you like sweetened coffee and you don’t want to add sugar, the Agasha blend is like a sweet, dark blend. It’s incredible,” she said. “Then, on the other roasts, we have like a medium roast and a light roast. And they’re just different ways the beans are processed. So, whether it’s a fully washed bean a partially washed bean, or a natural organic or hand-done bean,” she added. This commitment to quality and authenticity sets Silverbacks Coffee apart in the competitive global market.

Typically, In 2021, coffee exports generated approximately $69 million for the Rwandan economy. The coffee sector in Rwanda involves over 400,000 smallholder farmers, many of whom work on less than one hectare of land. Coffee farming is a critical livelihood for these rural communities. Beyond providing fair wages, Silverbacks Coffee invests in local communities through various initiatives.

Gorilla trekking is a significant tourist attraction in Rwanda. The East African country is home to the critically endangered mountain gorilla, specifically the Gorilla beringei beringei subspecies. The mountain gorillas in Rwanda are primarily found in the Volcanoes National Park, a protected area that covers 160 square kilometers. Hence, a portion of the proceeds from Silverbacks Coffee goes towards conservation projects aimed at protecting Rwanda’s wildlife, particularly the silverback gorillas. For Loehrs, the ethos of giving back is not just a business strategy but a core value. To her, Silverbacks Coffee is more than just a brand; it’s a testament to the transformative power of kindness, nature, and culture.

Silverbacks Coffee plans to open a café in Musanze and a private resort near the Volcanoes National Park. The café will serve as a hub for locals and tourists alike, offering a place to share stories, enjoy local entertainment, and savor the best coffee Rwanda has to offer. The resort aims to cater to high-profile visitors seeking privacy and luxury, with all proceeds reinvested into the community and conservation efforts. Loehrs’ passion for storytelling and photography is also reflected in the brand’s packaging, which features hand-drawn illustrations of gorillas based on her photographs. She has also authored a book, Africa Table for One, detailing her healing journey through Africa, which will be available in the café.

The global coffee market is expected to reach $156.92 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 6.2%. Moreso, the specialty coffee segment is growing rapidly, driven by consumer demand for high-quality, ethically sourced coffee. Silverbacks coffee, with its unique taste and quality, is well-positioned to benefit from this. “With all the problems happening in the world right now, we need a good story. We need something we can believe. And that’s what I’m hoping for Silverbacks is that it just turns into the best story and then people support the product because of it,” said Loehrs.