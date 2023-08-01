From mega bridges and modern railways to state-of-the-art power plants and sprawling airports, infrastructure is the backbone of sustainable development and economic growth around the world. Last year, we did an exciting compilation of some top infrastructural projects that are under construction in Africa, each holding the promise of transformative potential for their respective nations and the continent as a whole.

Some of the projects were domiciled in Nigeria. As a country teeming with potential for progress, Nigeria has witnessed numerous infrastructural projects heralding promises of a transformative impact. But despite these efforts, the country falls significantly short of achieving infrastructural sufficiency. The World Bank says it would take Nigeria 300 years to close the infrastructure gap, which would cost the country 4 per cent of its GDP yearly.

Amidst this deficit, a recurring and concerning trend has emerged where projects are commissioned with great fanfare and lofty speeches but remained dormant long after their supposed inauguration dates. Here are some of these projects.

Dangote refinery

Despite being an oil-producing nation and one of Africa’s largest oil producers, Nigeria cannot refine its oil. The country spends significant money refining oil overseas and importing fuel to provide its citizens for consumption. The country’s lack of refining capacity presents many challenges like spending billions of dollars on imports yearly and exposure to disruption of domestic fuel supply.

In May, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Dangote petroleum refinery, an illustrious project expected to put an end to this unprofitable foreign cost and catalyse the transformation of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Worth $20 billion, the giant refinery aims to produce up to 53 million litres of gasoline daily, 4 million litres of diesel and 2 million litres of aviation jet fuel daily. This state-of-the-art refinery is expected to reduce import dependence by up to 36 per cent, process 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily, and generate over 100,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

But since its commissioning on May 22nd, 2023 the refinery is yet to start operation and word on the street is that it won’t commence operations this year.

Lagos blue rail

In January 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the 13- kilometre metro line’s first phase of the Lagos Blue Rail.

According to the state government, in its first phase, the train will transport 250,000 passengers daily and when completed, the entire 27km will transport about 500,000 passengers daily.

The Lagos State government initially announced that the Blue Rail Line would commence commercial operations in the first quarter of 2023, but the date was adjusted to April. However, it’s the third quarter of the year, and commercial operations are yet to begin on the blue rail which has been in the works for a staggering 15 years.

Recently, viral videos show Lagosians trekking due to the surge in fuel prices. The absence of operational projects like the blue rail line has exacerbated the impact of the high transportation costs, significantly affecting the lives of citizens.

However, there are rumours that the Blue Rail will commence passenger operations this month – August.

Ekiti airport

October 26th, 2022 marked a significant milestone at Ekiti as the first aircraft landed at the state’s newly opened airport. Mr. Fayemi, the former governor of the state, expressed his satisfaction that the project had finally come to fruition, a decade after its conception during his first administration in 2012.

The inauguration purportedly positioned Ekiti among Nigerian states with a fully operational airport, thereby serving as a vital catalyst for economic growth and development in the region. This advancement is set to enhance the export of agricultural produce, support educational and healthcare institutions, and unlock the abundant tourism potential within the state.

But the airport is yet to commence operations. The delay is attributed to the lack of basic facilities necessary for it to function. According to the federal airport authorities, these essential requirements have not been provided yet. However, there is a plan for operations to commence in October.

While the reasons for these inoperative projects are multi-faceted, corruption, bureaucracy, political interference, inadequate planning, lack of transparency and accountability have often been cited as primary culprits. As Nigeria strives to realize its full potential and advance, accountability must take centre stage.