President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took the oath of office on May 29, 2023, following a still-contested victory in the presidential election. During one of his campaign trails, he was questioned about his plans for the initial days in office, to which he vowed to hit the ground running.

True to his campaign promise, the President immediately got to work by implementing some economic policies during his first few days in office, demonstrating his commitment to jumpstart Nigeria’s struggling economy. Hardly has a week passed without the President announcing or initiating significant economic measures.

Nigeria currently grapples with significant debt, soaring inflation, and a high unemployment rate, among other pressing issues. The country’s economy is at a tipping point, requiring capable leadership to steer it towards a path of progress, if it intends to retain its relevance both within the continent and globally. Presently, Tinubu seems to be the man for the job until or unless the court says otherwise at the ongoing presidential tribunal.

Here are some noteworthy economic decisions he has taken since he emerged as the president of Africa’s largest economy.

Data protection law.

In June, President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the much-anticipated Data Protection Bill 2023 into law. The landmark legislation establishes a comprehensive legal framework for safeguarding personal information and regulating data protection practices within the country.

The data protection bill 2023 gives you the right to demand what type of data is being collected, where it’s being stored, and who else will be using that data apart from the company that collected it. You can also demand that the company erases or rectifies the data in use at any time. Additionally, you can object to the use of data for marketing purposes.

Data protection is a pressing concern in Nigeria, where the collection of personal data often lacks adequate assurance of safeguarding. And it is further exacerbated by the alarming rise in data breach incidents. Hopefully, the new law will help mitigate its prevalence.

Fuel subsidy removal

At his inaugural address on May 29, President Bola Tinubu declared that there would no longer be a petroleum subsidy regime as the current 2023 budget does not contain it.

Fuel subsidies have imposed a significant financial burden on Nigeria, leading to substantial debt for the country. Post announcement of subsidy removal, there has been a notable increase in the prices of various commodities, impacting Nigerians who heavily rely on fuel for essential activities such as transportation.

But the removal of fuel subsidies is expected to yield long-term benefits as the funds previously allocated to finance subsidies can now be utilized to alleviate the debt burden and redirected towards vital sectors of the economy. This includes investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, which can contribute to sustainable development and improve the overall well-being of Nigerians.

Last week, operators within the downstream oil and gas sector said the federal government has raked in N400 billion due to fuel subsidy removal in the 30 days.

Naira exchange rates unification.

Last month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the unification of all segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market, effectively adopting a currency float system. This system allows the exchange rate of the local currency to be determined by market forces of supply and demand within the forex market.

As with any significant change, this decision brings forth both positive and negative implications. On the positive side, it is expected that the unification will attract foreign exchange inflows, particularly from portfolio investors, foreign direct investment (FDI), and proceeds from exporters. However, there is a potential negative impact in terms of increased government debt when measured in the local currency (naira). The economy is still in the early days of unification, and some market disruptions and resets are being observed. However, there is a sense of optimism that these temporary challenges will ultimately yield positive results for the economy.

Electricity bill

President Bola Tinubu has given his approval to the electricity bill, granting authorization to states, companies, and individuals to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity. This newly enacted electricity law repeals the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) signed by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005, marking a significant shift in the regulatory landscape of the power sector.

The primary aim of the bill, as stated in its very first section, is to create a comprehensive legal and institutional framework to guide the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). With it, there will be de-monopolization of Nigeria’s electricity generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity at the national level, to empower states, companies and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

Earlier, we wrote about how the devolution of power could be a new dawn for Nigeria’s struggling power sector. Generally, the new bill is a step in the right direction. In a few years, if maximized, Nigeria’s power generation must have improved commendably, leading to robust economic growth.

Student loan

President Bola Tinubu enacted a bill that introduces interest-free education loans for Nigerian individuals who are interested in pursuing tertiary education.

The Access to Higher Education Act of 2023, also referred to as the Students Loan Act, establishes an Education Loan Fund aimed at assisting Nigerians in financing their higher education. The beneficiaries will commence repayment in instalments two years after completing their participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

This simply means that the implementation of this initiative has the potential to alleviate the negative consequences including the need to drop out of school, defer semesters, or struggle to balance part-time jobs with their studies, which they often encounter.

But we also addressed some drawbacks of the policy bordering on corruption, the inflexibility of loan repayments, and employment prospects amongst others.