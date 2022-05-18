A Nigerian government official is accused of syphoning N80 billion ($192.65 million) through bogus deals and contracts he allotted to his close family members and relatives. The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Nigeria’s top anti-graft agency, apprehended Ahmed Idris, the Accountant-General of the Federation, on Monday, 16th of May, in Kano State, North-western Nigeria. In a statement reported by Sahara Reporters, the EFCC stated that Idris “raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.” He is said to have laundered funds through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

Such an enormous hoax is happening in a country where nearly 50 per cent of its population lives below the poverty line and 29.4 million people are undernourished. In 2019, the government of President Muhammed Buhari approved the minimum wage act into law. The act stipulated an increase in the monthly minimum wages of civil servants from N18,500 ($44.55) to N30,000 ($72.24). In January 2022, the price of essential foodstuff requirement for one adult stood at 40,980 Naira ($98.68), which is about 37 per cent above the minimum wage. A country where government officials, including the president, travel abroad on medical tourism because of the deplorable state of hospitals. A country whose public schools- from primary to university education- lack world-class learning facilities and infrastructure comparable to those found on the international scene. A country that finds it very had to invest in startups- limiting the growth of its startup ecosystem. But what can N80 billion ($192.65 million) do in Nigeria? Below is a checklist of things I think Idris’ loot can do in Nigeria.

Food security

The problem of food insecurity in Nigeria dates back to the 1960s with the discovery of Crude oil in commercial deposits. Nigeria shifted its focus from Agriculture, its main foreign earner to oil and gas. Gradually, the sector began to degenerate to what it is today as interventions to take it back to what it used to be proved unsuccessful. But the dominant problem is that merchants found it cheaper to import food products than buy locally. N80 billion ($192.65 million) can go a long way to curb food scarcity if channelled to support SMEs in the Agricultural value chain and subsidise the high costs of local food production.

Hospitals

Last year, Nigerians spent N576 billion ($1.4 billion) on medical tourism. In a blog post by Nimed Health in January 2021, a Nigerian doctor used about N6 million ($14,449) to set up a private clinic. According to the blogger, setting up a world-class hospital in Nigeria back then could cost about N20 billion ($48.1 million). Since that publication, Nigeria’s inflation rate has risen by 16.1 per cent rise as of March 2022. So when we adjust to inflation, it costs an estimated N23.22 billion ($55.9 million) to build a world-class hospital in Nigeria. Therefore, N80 billion ($192.65 million) can produce at least three world-class hospitals, possibly in three different states.

Public primary school classrooms

In the year 2021, the mean cost of constructing the required number of classrooms in primary schools per state in Southwestern Nigeria was N7.8 billion ($18.8 million), according to the African Journal Online (AJOL). The agency forecasted the cost to rise to N10.3 billion ($24.8 million) and N13.5 billion ($32.5 million) in 2022 and 2023, respectively. In other words, Idris’ loot can conveniently build 5 primary schools of global standards in Nigeria.

Housing estates

About 62 million Nigerians are facing a housing crisis. The cost of building an average three-bedroom bungalow in Nigeria last year was pegged between N6 million ($14,449) to N25 million ($60,204), depending on what aspect of the country one chooses to build. If we factor a 50 per cent increase triggered by the current inflation into that cost, we would be looking at N9 million ($21,673) or N37.5 million ($90,307). Dividing Idris loot by N37.5 million ($90,307) gives us about 2,133 houses. With N80 billion ($18.8 million), the government can set up about 2 to 3 low-cost housing estates to reduce its housing deficit.