On Friday, 11th June, 2o21, Hennessy celebrated its 1ooth year in Nigeria with a dinner at the Balmoral Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. The carefully curated event, hosted by renowned comedian and MC, Basketmouth, was attended by trade partners from across the country, high net worth individuals and a host of celebrities like Vector, MI, Mayorkun, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kemi Adetiba, and Ramsey Nouah.

The event officially kicked off with a virtual opening speech by the President, Maison Hennessy, Laurent Boillot, who remarked, “We always say that Hennessy is at ease in the world, and no more true is this than in Nigeria. The Maison Hennessy and I are pleased to be celebrating this platinum jubilee of Hennessy’s presence in Nigeria”.

The three-course dinner created by Chef Daniel Olurin was a culinary fusion of French and Nigerian cuisine infused and complemented with Hennessy. Guests were entertained by the nostalgic and sonorous sounds of vocalist, Ego.

One of the activities of the night was the auction of five out of 100 uniquely numbered limited edition Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège 100th year anniversary Jeroboam (3L) bottles, numbered one to five and specially autographed by Maurice Hennessy.

The bottle, designed in national colours and crafted by Maison Hennessy to commemorate this unique milestone, is a true collectors’ item. The successful auction raised over N5 million with all proceeds donated to GIVO Solutions, a circular economy company that offers end to end recycling solutions using IoT enabled devices to collect recyclable material directly from individuals, families, businesses and process these materials into consumer and industrial goods.

The glamourous night wrapped up with a toast anchored by Oluwole Awoleke, Marketing Manager, Moet Hennessy, Nigeria, celebrating Hennessy’s centenary in Nigeria and looking forward to the next hundred years. Guests toasted with Hennessy Paradis, a rare cognac from Maison Hennessy’s ultra-prestige collection, the jewel of the Hennessy collection – a fitting choice for such a rare milestone.

The Hennessy 100th year anniversary limited edition by V.S.O.P Privilège is available in stores nationwide.