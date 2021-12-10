A drug’s journey from the lab to a patient is a covert and tedious process. Drugs change hands many times between the manufacturer and the end-user. Because the African pharmaceutical industry is so fragmented, it faces numerous challenges. Too many middlemen in the pharmaceutical supply chain result in increased drug costs for end-users and the circulation of substandard pharmaceutical products across the continent.

Statistics released by the World Health Organization show that Africa is a hotspot for fake drugs. Globally, about 42 per cent of counterfeit drugs reported between 2013 and 2017 came from Africa. Fake malaria medication alone is accountable for 12,300 deaths annually.

Having practised medicine for six years and garnered experience working under the shield of healthcare, investment, and supply chain logistics for multilateral organizations, Chibuzo Opara co-founded DrugStoc with Adham Yehia, whom he met in Holland during his studies.

Founded in 2017, DrugStoc is a drug procurement platform that provides an anti-counterfeit supply chain in Africa by linking pharmaceutical companies with hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. Health care providers can effortlessly source all their medications, consumables, and small medical devices they need for their patients or to practice. DrugStoc’s supply chain is traceable and trackable from beginning to end, eliminating the possibility of substandard or counterfeit products.

In this interview with Ventures Africa, Chibuzo Opara discusses the problems facing the supply chain distribution in the pharmaceutical space, DrugStoc’s recent funding, and regulations in the pharmaceutical space.

What are some of the issues confronting the pharmaceutical industry in Africa and Nigeria?

There are many challenges from the upstream to the downstream of the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria. One of the challenges in the downstream segment where I specialize is fragmentation. Fragmentation has resulted in three key challenges, one of which is uneasy access to medication. Health care providers and patients struggle to get access to pharmaceuticals. I am not talking about anti-malaria, antibiotics, and multivitamins. When health care providers and suppliers try to get pharma products like biosimilars and other rare drugs, they find it difficult to access them because of the antecedent barriers in the sector due to fragmentation.

Another issue is transparency and affordability. Because there are so many middlemen operating in the space, prices fluctuate. The prices of pharmaceuticals in subSaharan Africa are two to 64 times the international reference price. People in cities pay less for pharmaceuticals than people in rural areas, which is quite disproportionate when you think about it.

Then you have the influx of substandard and counterfeit medication. Many of these middlemen are unscrupulous, and they often don’t care if they’re distributing drugs or biscuits. These and more are some of the challenges facing the downstream pharmaceutical sector in terms of distribution.

How do you think technology has influenced the pharmaceutical space in recent times?

Infrastructure challenges caused by chronic underinvestment in sectors like the pharmaceutical space in Africa also worsen the fragmentation problem discussed earlier.

Technology is helping the sector leap from its infrastructural challenges. Companies like DrugStoc are creating cloud-based platforms to improve access to drugs. All a supplier or health care provider needs to do is – place an order, have it verified, and have it delivered. We partner with companies that deliver drugs to hard-to-reach areas. These are some ways technology is transforming the landscape, helping patients access healthcare with ease.

Can you share some notable impacts Drugstoc has had on the pharmaceutical industry since its inception?

We launched in 2017, but we had a pilot in 2015 called Integra Health which lasted about 18 months. When we launched initially, there was a lot of scepticism. People didn’t understand how they would integrate technology into the pharmaceutical industry. Many people focused on slow internet, low broadband penetration, and several other issues. But DrugStoc was focused on its main mantra, which was to empower health care providers and improve the quality of health care service in the system.

We are providing convenience to our stakeholders, but what was paramount was how to address the challenge of quality products and services. We were one of the first distribution companies in pharmaceuticals to apply for and get the ISO quality certification in 2015. And also certificate for good distribution practice and quality management systems.

As one of the first startups addressing the pharmaceutical supply chain distribution problem in Nigeria, it was difficult to convince people to use our technology. But two years after we launched, we started getting referrals and our growth went through the roof. We grew at about 300 per cent year on year, and we have recorded a 1500 per cent growth from 2018 to date.

With these impacts, competition also stepped up. Many people may look at competition as something to be despised, but I was happy about the competition because the entire industry stepped up, and the country is better for it. We wanted to shine a light on the ugly underbelly of the pharmaceutical sector, and we’ve made a significant impact in that regard.

Also, investment is beginning to flow into the space. People are asking questions on how to get access to drugs that would have been difficult to get initially. These conversations keep the DrugStoc team going every day because we know that we are transforming lives to the last mile.

In terms of milestones, we made nine million prescriptions for our partners last year, away from the small number we were doing in 2017. Currently, we work with over 3,000 healthcare providers. These are feats that we have achieved through the hard work of my team that I am very proud of. I am excited about the easy access to quality and cheaper healthcare services in the pharma space.

What are some of the challenges you have faced as DrugStoc?

Access to funding, quality infrastructure, and lack of access to talents operating a business in sub-Saharan Africa were particularly difficult. These are a few of the initial challenges we faced. One of the most difficult challenges for me is obtaining cheaper credit for our clients who are looking for smarter ways to provide value to their customers. You don’t want to overload the entire system with unaffordable products. We are already in a country where citizens have low purchasing power, so whatever solutions you proffer must be in the price bracket of ordinary Nigerians. We can’t afford to see the pharma-tech distribution be more expensive than walking into a pharmacy store.

It is not a secret that there is a lot of brain drain in the country, whether in the fintech or health-tech space. To retain these scarce talents, you have to try and make your company a place for the team members to want to work. In addition, there are infrastructural challenges like inadequate power supply and poor internet access.

Many startups in Africa often need to be extremely stubborn to push forward through initial financial challenges to get their company the traction that takes it forward. We have concentrated our efforts on attracting the right financial partners to ensure solutions are made available to ordinary Nigerians at a reasonable cost.

As a stakeholder, how is the e-Health industry in Nigeria and Africa performing?

The e-health space has a lot to offer, and it is currently doing well. Following COVID, the notion that healthcare services can be provided online has become a reality. Still, we have only scratched the surface of what can happen in the digital space with healthcare.

In addition to digital transformation, several changes are happening in the e-health industry. Attitudes to healthcare are changing, approaches from the regulators are changing. As a result, governments and non-governmental institutions are beginning to embrace e-health as solutions to make healthcare more accessible and cheaper.

What we are seeing now is that e-health industries all over the world are mutually enhancing one another. There are solutions pushed out from Africa, solutions from Africa embraced by the middle east, and Africa adapting solutions from Asia. So these are some of the opportunities that are beginning to happen. I think the future is quite bright for the health space in general.

Written by Adekunle Agbetiloye