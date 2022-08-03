Who is Godwin Emefiele?

Godwin Emefiele is Nigeria’s second most expensive joke. (Don’t ask who holds the number one spot, please.) He somehow happens to be the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. But let’s call him “Meffy”. I think Nigerians prefer to call him that. Some even call him “Meffy, the clown”.

Why would you call him an expensive joke? That seems harsh.

Trust me, there’s nothing harsh about it. Once you realise that over 200 million Nigerians pay for every one of his blunders in cash, it will make sense to you. But if you still think I’m being harsh, wait until you hear what Nigerians say about him.

Meffy, don't worry. GOD will punish you — adedamolavictor.sol (@Adedamolavictor) February 8, 2021

Meffy, God go punish your papa. I swear. — connoisseur (@oderaszn) February 5, 2021

A brother said, May Meffy share seats with Lilith and the likes in hell. Everyone is down 😌😌 — SULAIMAN, Gafar Blessing (@WESTCURATOR_) July 27, 2022

Meffy is such a huge clown. — OGA (@OGAGREG) May 23, 2022

Okay, Nigerians don’t like this Meffy guy. What did he do to make people so angry?

Omo… Where do I start? What has he not done? He doesn’t pass up chances to embarrass or annoy Nigerians. As long as it’s embarrassing and within his reach, Meffy has and will do it. This man once asked the people operating Nigeria’s most lucrative business to shut up shop and borrow money from him to farm.

But let’s talk about the ones that really annoy people. Meffy stopped Nigerians from making crypto transactions with their bank accounts last year. His ‘genius’ alternative was to launch a broken digital currency no one could care about.

This same guy once blamed AbokiFX, a website that collates black market exchange rates in Nigeria, for the naira’s falling exchange rate and banned them. Mind you, he is responsible for dollar scarcity after banning forex sales to Bureau de change operators. But he blamed someone else for his blunder and punished them. I could go on, really.

Huh? How can a website cause a currency to lose value?

According to Meffy’s law of economic gibberish, a price-displaying website is more powerful than actual financial policy. Isn’t that a groundbreaking discovery?

I’ve never heard anything more ridiculous than that.

We haven’t even gotten to the best part. That time, Meffy wanted to fight.

Fight? Are you joking?

No, I’m not. Why are you surprised? I told you he was a joke. The great defender of the naira wanted to fight with anyone threatening the naira, including AbokiFX. Literally, he said, “come, let’s fight,” on national TV.

…Meffy go find AbokiFx…waaan bi reee pic.twitter.com/QFfdCw8OYr — Honourable Analyst (@SirMicpet) September 18, 2021

This is embarrassing. But did the fight happen?

No, unfortunately. I was low-key rooting to see the central bank become a UFC arena. If Meffy can’t do his job, he can at least keep us entertained.

So he is not even a proper clown?

Clearly not. A clown at least knows that his job is to entertain. This one fails at being a governor and being a clown. He is so confused about his identity that he even tried campaigning for the presidential seat.

What? Aren’t central bank governors supposed to be apolitical?

As it turns out, not everyone. Meffy even challenged the INEC and the attorney-general for not letting him contend.

In his lawsuit against INEC and the attorney-general, Godwin Emefiele argued he will suffer “irreparable damage” if he is not allowed to run for president while serving as the central bank governor. A decision is expected this afternoon from the Federal High Court, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/IdJ3uWDQKf — Peoples Gazette (@GazetteNGR) May 9, 2022

He also made a smokescreen campaign to make it look like Nigerians wanted him to be president. But guess what happened again…

He failed at that one too. Didn’t he?

Miserably.

Goodness! Is there anything this man can do right?

Oh, I think he’s managed to get something right.

Phew! What was it?

He showed us that we can get arrested for simply exchanging currency.

He proved that no matter how badly we think Nigeria’s economy has fallen, it can get worse. He succeeded by printing trillions of naira for the government and spiking up inflation. Then he made dollars so scarce that a week ago, it traded at about N700/$1 (an all-time high).

How is this serial failure still in office?

Now that’s a million-dollar question. Or should I say nineteen trillion (sips juice)…

If the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was not running for the office of the President under the same party as the President, would he have agreed to print N19t (Nineteen trillion) to fund the FGN? Why didn't he raise interest rates until he lost his Presidental nomination? — Kalu Aja (@FinPlanKaluAja1) July 30, 2022

This whole thing is a mess! It’s unimaginable.

Aht aht!… Don’t go around saying that. If there’s anything Meffy and Buhari have done successfully, it’s to unlock our imagination. Think about it: N1000/$1 used to be a wild imagination. But today, people are almost certain it will happen. You have to applaud the man for that. I now realise I don’t yet have the depth of imagination this administration wants me to have because it feels like we’re living in fiction. I guess at the end of Meffy’s tenure, I’d have enough imaginative power to write a movie and go toe-to-toe with Quentin Tarantino.