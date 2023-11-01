In a strategic move to accelerate growth and bolster its presence in the thriving West African market, the esteemed international conglomerate Godrej Consumer Products Limited has revealed the appointment of Kayode Oladapo as the new Business Head of its West African operations, which includes Nigeria, Ghana and other markets in the sub-region.

With a profound background in business leadership and a track record of driving success in diverse brands, Oladapo is well-equipped to steer Godrej’s operations in West Africa towards greater heights. His appointment is pivotal as Godrej seeks to expand its economic footprint and deepen its commitment to the dynamic West African region through acquisitions and expansion of its manufacturing facilities.

According to the company, the appointment of Kayode as the first indigenous CEO of Godrej’s West African operations signifies the company’s dedication to long-term growth and success in this dynamic market, as “his leadership will drive innovation, expand product offerings, and nurture relationships with key stakeholders”.

“We are confident that Mr. Oladapo’s extensive experience and visionary leadership will guide Godrej towards becoming a leading player in West Africa, providing exceptional value to our customers and partners,” stated Abel Idonije; Head of Human Resources – Godrej West Africa, a spokesperson for Godrej.

Commenting on his appointment, Oladapo expressed his enthusiasm and vision for the role stating, “I am truly honoured to lead Godrej’s operations in West Africa. This region holds immense potential for growth and development, and I am committed to harnessing this potential by leveraging Godrej’s strong legacy, innovation and values. Our aim is to build strong partnerships, foster local talent, and deliver products and services that meet the unique needs of the West African consumers.”

Oladapo brings over a decade of experience to his new role, having held key executive positions in several multinational organizations. His expertise in strategy development, market expansion, and operational excellence will play a crucial role in Godrej’s growth plans in West Africa. Godrej Consumer Products Limited, under the Godrej Group, are the producers of hair relaxers and maintenance products, hair extensions, hair colourants, home insecticides and soaps in Africa through brands such as Darling, Mega Growth, Good Knight, Supreme, Fresh Glow and Tura.

The company is renowned globally for its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and corporate responsibility, especially in addressing the critical social, environmental and economic needs of marginalized and underprivileged sections of our communities. Under Oladapo’s leadership, Godrej intends to strengthen its ties with local businesses and consumers, promote sustainable business practices, and contribute to the social and economic progress of the West African region.

Oladapo joined Godrej in 2021 as Category Head of FMCG for the GAUM cluster, following a 10-year stint at Nestlé, where he worked across category and regional roles. He assumed responsibility for the Ghana business in 2022, focusing on establishing the building blocks for go-to-market (GTM) and category expansion. He brings an impressive track record of over two decades in business leadership, including roles at various multinational organizations. His profound expertise in strategic planning, market expansion, and operational excellence will be instrumental in realizing Godrej’s growth aspirations in West Africa.

Godrej Group is a significant player in the Hair Fashion, Hair Care, Home Insecticide and Personal Care categories, particularly for women of African descent, offering a range of products tailored to their needs. The Company continues to expand its presence on the continent and other emerging markets, with manufacturing facilities in several African countries, including South Africa, Mozambique, Kenya, and Nigeria. The Company has also made several acquisitions, reflecting its commitment to provide consumers with a wide range of quality products and improve its market leadership.