Glovo, a multi-category on-demand delivery app, has officially launched its operations in Nigeria, part of its continued market expansion strategy and investment in Africa. This follows the company’s recent close of its Series F funding round, which raised €450M, the largest raised by a start-up in Spain, where Glovo’s headquarter is located.

Currently present in 23 countries globally, Nigeria becomes the largest market of its operations by population size. The move into the country also marks the company’s presence in its third West African market and its sixth African country of business globally.

The Glovo app is already available in Morocco, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire, bringing its service to more than 40 cities, more than 300,000 users, 8,000 restaurants and 12,000 couriers. The company’s presence in Africa accounts for more than 30 per cent of its geographical footprint.

Glovo is focused on helping users with their immediate needs in busy cities around the world. Nowadays, customers would rather order food and other items from an app and have them delivered than walk into a neighbouring restaurant or store. The concept of on-demand delivery service has redefined comfort, efficiency, and convenience for users across all consumer services, product categories, and just about everything. Glovo connects users and couriers, allowing them to order any product or food item with a simple tap on their smartphone, and have it delivered to them by a Glovo rider, called a Glover.

The app works via six unique categories — users can order items from supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, drinks, and schedule specific deliveries. To ensure maximum customer satisfaction, the package delivery category extends to independent logistics companies where users can request a rider on the platform to send or collect packages, with tracking from the app.

Here are three key things to enjoy when you #OrderAGlovo in Nigeria;

Convenience: Using the Glovo app enables you to purchase items from your desired merchant and get them delivered to your doorstep. This doesn’t only save you the stress of going shopping but ensures your comfort and convenience.

Variety: The Glovo marketplace is not restricted to food and consumables, it also includes grocery chains, pharmacies, and retail stores. The app has an “anything” category, so consumers can order or send whatever they want so far it fits on a motorbike, literarily anything! You can also send gifts to your loved ones with #OrderAGlovo.

Quality: With Glovo, restaurant food is delivered in a triple layer multi-compartment thermally insulated bag, extensively tested to ensure that hot food arrives steaming hot and ice cream arrives cold, even in the same delivery.

Tokunbo Ibrahim, Public Affairs Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Glovo, said, “The demand for world-class shopping opportunities in Africa continues to rise. Opening operations in Lagos, Nigeria, the nation’s economic capital and one of Africa’s largest economies, is a big step forward for our expansion in this market. Our goal as a company is to offer convenience and efficiency to our users, leveraging the technology of our platform and working with local partners to achieve this. As we progress, we will expand into other cities, partner with more local businesses and niche outlets to increase our portfolio, while adequately supporting Nigerian businesses.”

Sacha Michaud, Co-founder of Glovo, said, “We couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our services in Africa, to be bringing Glovo to new cities in Ghana and launching in Tunisia. Our vision is to give everyone easy access to anything in their city. And our platform is at its best connecting users and businesses, most of which are local restaurants and independent stores. We believe there’s a huge opportunity in these countries to help accelerate digitalisation and meet the rising demand for online shopping and deliveries, and we are working hand-in-hand with our local partners to market and deliver their goods to new users through the app.”

Glovo App is available for download on iOS App Store and Google Play Store.