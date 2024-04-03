GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) announced today that its spin-off from GE (NYSE: GE) is complete and it will begin trading as an independent company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “GEV,” effective at the market opening today. In a first for the NYSE, GE Vernova and GE Aerospace, which also launches as an independent company today, rang the opening bell together at 9:30 AM ET.

“Today, GE Vernova becomes an independent company singularly focused on accelerating the energy transition to create a more sustainable future,” said Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova. “Our Power, Wind, and Electrification segments provide essential products and services to the electric power industry as we work to meet the growing power demands of economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is purpose-built to electrify and decarbonize the world. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished with this milestone and excited to continue this journey alongside our customers and shareholders.”

GE Vernova has more than 80,000 employees across more than 100 countries. Many of the world’s leading utilities, developers, governments, and large industrial electricity users rely on its installed base to generate, transfer, orchestrate, convert, and store electricity reliably and efficiently. With an installed base of over 7,000 gas turbines, the world’s largest, approximately 55,000 wind turbines, and leading-edge electrification technology, GE Vernova helps generate approximately 30% of the world’s electricity.

At the company’s Investor Day in March, GE Vernova reaffirmed its 2024 financial guidance and presented its 2025 financial guidance. Additionally, GE Vernova provided its outlook by 2028 including achieving mid-single digit organic revenue growth*, 10% adjusted EBITDA margin*, and 90-110% free cash flow* conversion.

GE Vernova serves a vital $265 billion industry segment that is estimated to grow to $435 billion by 2030. Increased electrification and decarbonization needs offer major opportunities, with generation capacity projected to double by 2040. To capitalize on this opportunity, the company is focused on executing with sustainability, innovation, and lean at its core and is building on its history of innovation by investing approximately $1 billion annually in research and development to drive breakthrough energy transition technologies.

The spin-off of GE Vernova was achieved by GE’s distribution of all shares of the common stock of GE Vernova Inc. Each holder of record of GE common stock received one share of GE Vernova Inc. common stock for every four shares of GE common stock held on March 19, 2024.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 140+ countries globally.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “Verde” signal Earth’s lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “Novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.