A video of Ali Bongo, Gabon’s president, went viral on Wednesday. He looked disoriented as he stared into a camera, appealing for international help against the generals who had placed him under house arrest and carried out the latest coup in West and Central Africa.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Bongo, 64, said in the video. Only a few days ago, he had been declared the winner of Gabon’s election as president for a third term with 64 percent of votes. But the fairness of the polls had been under scrutiny by the opposition coalition that alleged malpractice and international groups that pointed to internet restrictions and press gags as signs of an opaque process. People came out in the streets of the capital city, Libreville, to celebrate the end of the nearly 56-year rule of the Bongo family.

NEW VIDEO: Gabon president Ali Bongo Ondimba appeals for international support after military coup – in English pic.twitter.com/Sj8PXkCKqa — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) August 30, 2023

The military takeover in Gabon comes hard on the heels of last month’s coup in much poorer Niger and follows seven other putsches in West and Central Africa in just three years, all in former French colonies. But this one seems different.

The military junta, in their speech announcing the coup, expressed discontent with the elections as their motivation for seizing power. They cited “irresponsible, unpredictable governance [that] has led to a steady deterioration in social cohesion” while declaring the results cancelled and dissolving all state institutions. The premise for its neighbours’ coups was that civilian governments supposedly failed to stop the violent rebels in the Sahel region. They also showed deep-seated animosity towards France, the old colonial ruler, and wanted some countries in the area to break free from France’s military and financial help.

However, Gabon’s situation is very similar to Guinea’s. Alpha Conde changed the law to let him run for president again in the West African country. People were angry that he wanted to stay in power for a long time. This was also why they kicked out Bongo, who became president in 2009 after his father died. His father was the president of Gabon for 42 years.

What’s at stake?