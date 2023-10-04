In a long-awaited expansion, the G20 admitted the African Union (AU) as a permanent member during its annual Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on 9 September, marking a historic moment in the continent’s integration into the global economic system.

Given their strategic importance for global green and digital transitions, Africa’s vast mineral resources are being widely tapped as the key to unlocking the economic and environmental potential of stronger Africa-G20 ties. Indeed, the new US and EU-backed Lobito Corridor railway line spotlighted at the G20 summit – connecting the mineral-rich DRC and Zambia to the Angolan coast – notably aims to accelerate the exporting of critical raw materials and the development of regional value chains.

Responsible mining in the region, informed by the AU’s African Mining Vision (AMV), will thus play a central role in fueling this mutually beneficial sustainable development while facilitating the cross-border collaboration key for Africa to assume its rightful place on the international stage.

A historic opportunity for Africa

AU Commission Chairperson Moussi Faki Mahamat has posited that the bloc’s G20 membership offers a historic springboard for “amplifying advocacy in favour of the continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges.”

In assuming this expanding role, African leaders aim to capitalize on the continent’s young, rapidly-growing population, vast resource deposits, and ambitions to forge a new model of international cooperation marked by “mutual respect and benefits,” as expressed by Nairobi-based African diplomacy specialist analyst Nasong’o Muliro.

A UN report published in August highlighted how Africa’s abundance of critical minerals needed for clean energy and next-gen digital technologies – including cobalt, copper, and nickel – paired with growing domestic consumer markets create an opportunity for the continent to become a major player within global supply chains.

Seizing the benefits of G20 membership, African countries empowered with advanced manufacturing capacities could help Western countries diversify critical supply chains while fuelling local development and bolstering the continent’s own resilience to geopolitical and economic shocks.

The AU’s African Mining Vision (AMV) should act as the guiding light for this economic rebirth, given its focus on promoting sustainable mining and tackling the continental “paradox of vast mineral wealth coexisting with pervasive poverty,” as framed by Nigerian outlet Tribune Online.

Responsible mining at growth vision’s core

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) perhaps best captures this paradox: despite accounting for over 70% of global cobalt production, over 60% of the DRC’s population was living on less than $2.15 per day in 2022.

Responsible mining players are offering part of the solution by generating local value, such as Chinese mining company CMOC, which holds a majority stake in the southern DRC’s Tenke Fungurume Mine (TFM) – home to one of the world’s largest and highest grade reserves of copper and cobalt. With TFM’s output set for a major boost, the company will be positioned to increase job creation and investment in local communities.

Driven by its responsible mining principles, CMOC’s TFM operation practices community-based recruitment to tackle high unemployment, with nearly 1,400 local residents helping to work last year alone. Furthermore, TFM supports Women in Mining – DRC (WIM DRC), an initiative promoting gender inclusion in the mining sector that, paired with the company’s significant investments in community education and economic development projects, is helping to lay the foundation for the region’s sustainable growth.

The DRC’s southern neighbour, Zambia, has an equally vital role to play in building Africa’s future. Endowed with massive copper deposits, the Zambian government is implementing ambitious policies to help triple annual production over the coming decade.

Leading Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals is one of the firms capitalising on new government incentives. Already operating the Sentinel Copper Mine – Zambia’s largest copper mine and one of the largest globally, First Quantum Minerals greenlighted a $1.25 billion investment to boost copper production in its Kananshi mine last year, as well as another $100 million to complete its Entreprise nickel mine. With production starting in July, Entreprise is projected to become the continent’s biggest nickel mine, placing it at the heart of the global electric vehicle (EV) revolution.

Yet to ensure its operations do not undermine this environmental contribution, First Quantum Minerals is integrating sustainable mining solutions. Last March, the company launched a partnership with Hitachi Construction Machinery to use Hitachi’s innovative battery-powered dump trucks, which along with its electric drilling, will help the company achieve its ambitious 50% emissions reduction target by 2030.

Connected continent to unlock potential

Despite the DRC and Zambia’s vast potential, however, poor infrastructure continues to severely hinder their mining sectors, as well as the broader regional economy. The new Lobito Corridor railway announced at the G20 summit would thus play a vital role in transcending this barrier, expediting the transport of minerals from the DRC and Zambia to Angolan ports for exporting to global markets.

What’s more, this US and EU-backed rail project would directly support another Washington-endorsed initiative in the region: a Memorandum of Understanding between the DRC and Zambia to jointly develop EV battery value chains, from mine to assembly line. With this rail revolution complementing new industrial capacities, the DRC and Zambia could build a thriving regional hub, creating high-quality jobs to fuel the continent’s development while supporting the global green transition.

Finally, the Lobito Corridor would make a substantial contribution to the functional roll-out of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which has long been undermined by a massive and growing infrastructure investment gap. As the Brookings Institution has noted, the costs of establishing value chains within a single country are prohibitively high; however, an effective ACFTA would allow African countries to share the burden of processing and manufacturing facilities, maximising the value addition of the continent’s natural wealth and further boosting its competitiveness.

With its seat at the G20 table, the African Union now has a strong platform on which to advocate for the support and investment needed to scale up these continental ventures and assume a stronger role in the global economy. Capitalising on Africa’s natural resources and transformed transport networks, an empowered AU will help fuel sustainable development at home and abroad.