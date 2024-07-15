Africa is grappling with a significant waste management crisis, exacerbated by rapid urbanization, population growth, and inadequate infrastructure. The continent’s current waste disposal practices have resulted in widespread environmental pollution, posing serious threats to public health, stifling economic productivity, and depriving communities of valuable resources. Nigeria, with a population exceeding 200 million, exemplifies the severity of the issue. The country generates an estimated 32 million tonnes of solid waste annually, attributed to a prevalent take use-dispose approach. This waste comprises 43.43% food waste, 15.27% plastic, 7.76% paper, 1.39% textile, 3.36% wood, 0.081% rubber and leather, 2.02% metal, 2.39% glass, and 24.18% other materials.

The circular economy model offers a sustainable alternative to traditional waste management practices. It emphasizes sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing, and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible. By extending the life cycle of products and minimizing waste, this model ensures that materials remain within the economy, creating further value through recycling.

In Nigeria, the circular economy is still in its early stages but holds significant promise due to regulatory initiatives, entrepreneurial activities, and growing public awareness. Nigeria’s inadequate waste management infrastructure has led to widespread pollution, and the circular economy framework promotes recycling and waste-to-energy initiatives to address these issues. Additionally, the circular economy offers job creation and economic diversification opportunities, particularly in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and waste management. The Nigerian government is increasingly supportive of circular economy principles, implementing policies aimed at reducing plastic waste and encouraging recycling efforts.

FREEE Reycle’s operations are aligned with 12 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and its launch in the UK marks a significant milestone in addressing Africa’s waste management crisis. By embracing the principles of the circular economy, the company is not only contributing to environmental sustainability but also creating economic opportunities and promoting public health. As FREEE Recycle Nigeria expands its operations and partnerships, it sets a powerful example for other organizations and countries to follow, driving forward a more sustainable future for all.

After a successful pilot launch in Nigeria, the company is now launching its brand and products made from recycled tyres in the UK, marking a significant milestone in its #GreenToGo Campaign. Africa faces a significant waste management challenge, with Nigeria alone generating over 11 million waste tyres annually. FREEE Recycle Nigeria addressed this issue by developing an innovative Integrated Recycling and Manufacturing Model.



Ifedolapo Runsewe, Managing Director, of FREEE Recycle UK while speaking at the event said, “The innovative approach to sustainable waste management by FREEE Recycle UK, offers a beacon of hope for a greener future. We recognize the power of collaboration and invite like-minded UK organizations to join forces with us. Together, we can unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and create a more sustainable world. Let us unite to create a future where waste is not just disposed of, but transformed into a valuable resource, paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.”



The organisation recognized early on that recycling alone would not suffice as a sustainable solution. Merely processing waste materials without converting them into reusable products would result in accumulation and eventual disposal. This linear approach lacks efficiency and adds minimal value to the waste stream. To address this, they initiated the Integrated Recycling and Manufacturing (IRM) model, which seamlessly combines recycling with manufacturing. This ensures that all components of waste materials are maximized, with zero waste generated in the process. For instance, the tyre recycling operations have all components—rubber, fiber, and steel— extracted and recycled. The rubber is transformed into various eco-friendly products, while the fiber serves as fuel or stuffing material. The steel is recycled for use in construction and other industries.



Freee Recycle’s IRM Model focuses on a 10% retail, 40% export, and 50% Extended Consumer Responsibility (ECR) strategy. Through ECR partnerships, corporations fulfill their environmental and social responsibilities by utilizing the organisation’s recycling services. Through its operations, it created both direct and indirect business and job opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), women, and youth. By providing economic empowerment and skills development, the organisation aims to uplift local communities and drive positive social impact.