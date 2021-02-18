The United Kingdom, in a bid to curb the COVID-19 (coronavirus) variant in South Africa has added over 12 African countries to its list of 33 restricted countries.

“If you have been in or through any of the countries listed below in the previous 10 days, you will be refused entry to the UK. If you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK, you will be able to enter but you must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days,” the government said in an official statement.

The African countries on the list include Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi, (who are among the ‘red list travel ban countries’) in addition to Angola, Botswana, DR Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

