The emergence of innovative and customer-centric business solutions has made it easier for micro, small, and medium enterprises to enhance their performance and experience significant growth. With the aid of business tools, these businesses can function optimally and improve the quality of their operations. Here are some of the latest business tools tailored to meet your diverse business needs.

GOOGLE TASKS: Google Tasks is created to help you with the organization and management of your activities. With this tool, business owners can create and manage to-do lists. You can also set deadlines and reminders to ensure you complete tasks as when due.

MEETINGS+: This virtual conferencing platform by MTN, in partnership with Zoom and Speechlogix, is designed to ensure that business owners enjoy uninterrupted, smooth, and seamless communication. The platform integrates video, voice, and chat features that function across various platforms, including desktops, phones, and conference room systems. Users can record meetings for reference purposes. It also offers affordable daily, monthly, and yearly subscription plans – with up to 55% off currently, making it accessible to every business owner.

EYESYTE: EyeSyte from MTN is a suite of Wi-Fi/4 G-enabled smart devices and accessories designed to provide real-time, 24/7 security for businesses, environments, assets, and homes. It offers a cloud storage capacity of up to 30 days of playback footage and event notifications, with instant access on your mobile devices. EyeSyte provides alerts via SMS and mobile notifications when movement is detected. It is voice-activated and a 360-degree surveillance device suitable for your business.

MAILCHIMP: Mailchimp is created to meet your various email marketing needs. It helps business owners send and track email campaigns targeted at a large audience, providing inbuilt and customizable templates for professional-looking emails. Mailchimp also has analytical functions that can help track the performance of your email campaigns, including subscriber growth and engagement.

HUBSPOT: This is an all-in-one customer relationship management platform that has marketing, sales, services operations, and website-building functions that can help grow your business. It contains features like social media marketing, content creation, and website analytics which can attract visitors and potential customers to your business website. It also helps business owners ensure good customer service, by making use of features like live chats and ticketing systems.

By utilising the right business tools as a micro, small, or medium business owner, you are empowered to improve the efficiency of your business, achieve sustainable growth and gain a competitive edge in today’s market.