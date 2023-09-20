TechCabal, the leading convener of audacious players in Africa’s technology landscape, has announced the participation of the new Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Dr. Bosun Tijani, as a keynote speaker at its inaugural Moonshot Conference 2023. The 2-day event will take place in Lagos, Nigeria on the 11th and 12th of October. At the conference, Dr. Bosun Tijani is expected to share his visionary agenda for Nigeria’s digital Economy over the next four years. The newly-appointed minister will outline his plans, initiatives, and policies aimed at fostering innovation, accelerating digital transformation, and growing Nigeria’s tech industry.

TechCabal has established itself as the premier platform to showcase the triumphs, grit, and innovations in Africa’s tech ecosystem. Through events like the Future of Commerce, TechCabal Live, and Building from Ground Up, and now Moonshot by TechCabal, the platform has positioned itself as the biggest convener of ecosystem players where pressing challenges facing Africa’s digital economy and insightful conversations happen. At Moonshot this October, more than 2000 delegates from across Africa and beyond are expected to converge, including highly sought-after global and African VC investors, government officials, startup founders, C-suite keynote speakers and entrepreneurs.

In addition to leading the keynotes at this year’s Moonshot by TechCabal, the Nigerian Minister will also be sharing his insights in a panel session titled, “Building the Rails for the Growth of the Digital Economy in the Next Decade.” Other panellists speaking at this pivotal session include Juliet Ehimuan, Founder of Beyond Limits and ex-director at Google West Africa, and Oswald Osaretin Guobadia – Technology and Business Transformation Leader. This session will be moderated by Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO, Big Cabal Media, as Minister Tijani joins other technocrats to discuss the elements required to build the future of Africa’s digital economy over the next 10 years.

Speaking ahead of his participation at the Moonshot conference, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy of Nigeria said, “ I am excited to be speaking at the upcoming Moonshot by TechCabal conference. This event could not have come at a better time as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration set out an ambitious strategy to build a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria. We aim to do this by ensuring our economy takes full advantage of the opportunities that our growing technology ecosystem provides.

Events like Moonshot bring together the most influential investors, founders and business leaders from across Africa – to collaborate and build innovative and sustainable tech-led solutions to solve our most pressing national issues. I look forward to sharing our vision to propel Nigeria’s communications and digital economy sector forward and ultimately grow Nigeria’s tech and innovation space over the next four years.”

Commenting further, Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO, Big Cabal Media, publishers of TechCabal added, “Our overall goal is to create a tech conference that will foster meaningful discussions around how tech companies can innovate and collaborate to provide provide scalable solutions to our continent’s most urgent issues. Along with the impressive line-up of speakers we have already confirmed, it is an honour to have Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, deliver the keynote address at our inaugural conference. Minister Tijani’s acceptance to speak is a national endorsement. It further strengthens our ambitious resolve to host the largest gathering of the continent’s most audacious problem-solvers in Nigeria’s technology sector.”

Dr. Bosun Tijani, an icon in the Nigerian tech ecosystem, brings a wealth of experience and an unwavering commitment to driving nationwide digital transformation. As the founder of CcHub, one of Africa’s foremost tech hubs with a presence in Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania, he has been a driving force behind numerous successful tech startups and initiatives.

Other speakers confirmed for the conference include Gbenga Agboola, CEO, Flutterwave; Anu Adasolum, CEO, Sabi; Marlon Nichols, Founding Managing Partner, MacVenture Capital; and Eniola ‘Korty’ Olanrewaju, Filmmaker and YouTuber. The two-day event, hosted by Fatu Ogwuche of Big Tech This Week and Muyiwa Olowogboyega, TechCabal’s Newsroom Editor, will feature a host of activities, from cutting-edge discussions to tech festivals, a buffet of exhibitions, and product showcases, to explore how innovators are building solutions to address various challenges in Africa and what trends are shaping the tech ecosystem of the continent.

Sponsored by Sabi, Moonshot by TechCabal is an African tech conference that will bring together the most audacious players in Africa's tech ecosystem to network, collaborate, share insights, and celebrate innovation on the continent. Join us at Moonshot to hear from Dr. Bosun Tijani and other key players in Africa's tech and creative economy as they discuss the roadmap for advancing Africa's digital economy, offering a glimpse into the transformative journey ahead.