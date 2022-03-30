One of the critical issues limiting the growth of female-led/female-founded startups in Africa is funding. Despite the boom in venture capital funding in Africa’s startup ecosystem towards the end of the previous decade, the lack of funding associated with single female founders in the region seems deepened given a perceived investor gender-based bias against these businesses. While the continent’s startup economy boasted of venture capital funding of around $4.3 billion in 2021, single female founders raised a meagre one per cent of the lump sum. To create more funding opportunities for female-owned and led ventures, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), one of Nigeria’s successful and innovative commercial banks, introduced the SheVentures initiative in its Nigerian market to bridge the gap.

SheVentures is FCMB’s unique proposition in support of the Nigerian woman in business. Through the initiative, the bank is providing finance to help women businesses acquire the assets necessary to improve productivity. It also seeks to increase their access to finance, knowledge, networks and markets.

SheVentures and the International Women’s Day 2022

In early March, the bank announced its SheVentures Tech Pitch contest for women in tech, to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) themed #breakingthebias. The bank held the contest virtually on Friday, 25th of March, 2022, in recognition of female startups that are truly impacting the Nigerian economy with innovative tech solutions. Ms Yetunde Moito, Head of FCMB’s Sheventures, stated in her remarks that the competition received about 200 entries from which seven were meticulously selected as the finalist to pitch at the grand finale before a panel of three judges.

The seven finalists were, The Nutrition Network Africa, Oystr Finance, RoboRep, Diatron Health, Gas 360, Deem and Greengo Money. These are tech start-ups that cut across the fintech, health, eCommerce and renewable energy sectors. The judges were Bisola Elelu (Senior Analyst at Ingressive Capital), Mide Alonge (Manager at Endeavour) and Ife Ojobanikan (Principal Investment Officer at Berrywood Capital).

The top three finalists were rewarded with a total sum of N2.250 million. The first position with the grand prize of N1 million went to Gas 360, Oyster Finance came in second with a cash reward of N750,000.00 and Deem came third and was awarded N500,000.00. The top three and remaining contestants will also have access to Sheventures Zero Interest Loans and Mentorship program.

Reasons why female founders in Africa are under-funded

Many factors limit access to funding for single female-founded businesses in Africa. Some of them include poor female representation in investor pitches and limited female-led/owned or female-focused Venture Capital (VC) and Private Equity (PE) firms. Ms Aderonke Ajose-Adeyemi, CEO/Founder of Losode, an eCommerce marketplace platform for fashion brands and buyers across sub-Saharan Africa, one of the guest speakers at the event, posited that insufficient knowledge and confidence gaps were some of the reasons female founders struggle to access funding. She was also of the opinion that many start-ups seek to raise funds too early in their business cycle and therefore cannot distinguish between a good or bad deal.

The way forward

“More women have to take charge of their finances,” were the exact words of Ms Ifeoma Uddoh, another guest speaker at the event. Ifeoma, who is the CEO of Shecluded, a fintech company tailored for African women, went on to state that women cannot break many biases until they are educated enough, moneyed enough and vocal enough. She advised the women in tech founders at the event to pay close attention to details when fundraising.

It was evident from the discussions at the event that one of the key biases faced by women within the tech ecosystem is securing the right investment to scale innovative business ideas. The need for female founders to own their innovations, understand the value proposition and develop the ability and confidence to sell these strongly was stressed. On its part, FCMB equally displayed a commitment to providing female tech founders with the platform, tools and funding required to bring more of their innovative ideas to life. Through Hub One, FCMB’s tech-themed incubator and Sheventures, the women in business proposition, the bank will continue to push the frontiers for female entrepreneurs.