FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBNQuest Asset Management, FBNQuest Trustees, and FBNQuest Capital were recently recognised at the Great Place to Work award ceremony. These entities were certified in the Gold category as great places to work, a testament to their workplace practices and policies.

In the other awards categories, FBNQuest Merchant Bank won the award for ‘Best in promoting people leadership practices’ and ‘Best in delivering impactful organisational values’ for medium-sized firms, while FBNQuest Asset Management won the ‘Best in delivering impactful organisational values’ in the small-sized firm category.

Commenting on the awards, Funke Shobanjo, Head of Strategy, Transformation, People & Brand Management at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, said, we are truly honoured to have received these prestigious awards, as they showcase our commitment to continuously enhancing our employee value proposition. We proactively emphasise employee engagement and well-being as these drive innovation and growth. The awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our Leadership and People Management teams in fostering a supportive and genuinely empowering environment. We thank the Great Place to Work for recognising the efforts and highlighting the importance of creating excellent workplace cultures.

About FBNQuest

FBNQuest is the unified brand name for the Merchant Banking and Asset Management businesses of FBN Holdings Plc, one of sub-Saharan Africa’s strongest and most dependable financial service groups. The businesses include FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBNQuest Asset Management, FBNQuest Securities, FBNQuest Capital, FBNQuest Trustees, and FBNQuest Funds.

Located in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, our broad range of services ensures we offer bespoke solutions to our clients. So, whether you are searching for a guide to investing, business financing, or advice on the preservation of your wealth, our world-class team will partner with you to understand your needs and deliver a tailored solution for a new tomorrow.