Favour Ori’s Payday Global has launched a new product, Cherry Finance, a money transfer product based in the US (with operations in Canada & Africa) in private beta with a unique selling point of $2 flat fee per transfer. Cherry will target African immigrants in North America (US & Canada) and enable them to send money back home securely and affordably.
The flat fee of $2 per transaction/transfer makes this service the cheapest in the market. Other players in the market like Sendwave, Wise, etc., still charge up to 7% per transaction (and this varies by the payment method selected by the sender).
Cherry is a product of Payday and it consists of unique features, five of which are given below:
1. $2 flat fee: cherry has the cheapest transaction fee in the market currently, Cherry charges a flat fee of $2 per transaction while other players like Wise, Sendwave still charge up to 7% per transaction (and this varies by the payment method selected by the sender).
2. Fast & secure: At Payday, we take security seriously, so every payment made on our cherry platform is 100% secured and fast, even exceeding industry standards.
3. Stablecoins, Apple pay & cards: cherry customers will have access to several payment methods including cards, Apple pay, Google pay, ACH and Stablecoins.
Flutterwave, Africa’s highest-valued startup which already supports Cross-border transfers from 34 of the continent’s 54 countries is a partner to Cherry and the partnership will help the new product quickly comply with local regulations in its countries of operation.
Cherry is live in private beta and you can request access to join here: https://usecherry.finance/