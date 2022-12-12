Favour Ori’s Payday Global has launched a new product, Cherry Finance, a money transfer product based in the US (with operations in Canada & Africa) in private beta with a unique selling point of $2 flat fee per transfer. Cherry will target African immigrants in North America (US & Canada) and enable them to send money back home securely and affordably.

The flat fee of $2 per transaction/transfer makes this service the cheapest in the market. Other players in the market like Sendwave, Wise, etc., still charge up to 7% per transaction (and this varies by the payment method selected by the sender).

Cherry is a product of Payday and it consists of unique features, five of which are given below:

1. $2 flat fee: cherry has the cheapest transaction fee in the market currently, Cherry charges a flat fee of $2 per transaction while other players like Wise, Sendwave still charge up to 7% per transaction (and this varies by the payment method selected by the sender).

2. Fast & secure: At Payday, we take security seriously, so every payment made on our cherry platform is 100% secured and fast, even exceeding industry standards.

3. Stablecoins, Apple pay & cards: cherry customers will have access to several payment methods including cards, Apple pay, Google pay, ACH and Stablecoins.

Flutterwave, Africa’s highest-valued startup which already supports Cross-border transfers from 34 of the continent’s 54 countries is a partner to Cherry and the partnership will help the new product quickly comply with local regulations in its countries of operation.