The energy sector, a vital pillar of modern society, is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape, propelling the world forward through its indispensable services. But amid the ceaseless demands shouldered by thousands of energy firms globally, only a select few have emerged as true leaders by driving innovation.

Among these energy firms, Levene Energy Holdings, an indigenous Nigerian energy company, has continued to set the bar for success with its unwavering commitment to global expansion and increased market presence. Over the years, the company has harnessed the power of innovation, banked on strategic partnerships, and maintained a steadfast vision to establish itself as a prominent player in the global energy market.

Levene Energy Holdings achieves this stature by offering an extensive range of services that cater to a diverse aspect of the energy market, effectively capitalising on emerging opportunities and propelling its reach far beyond domestic borders. This remarkable journey of growth and influence has solidified Levene Energy Holdings’ position as a true industry leader, shaping the future of energy on a global scale.

Driven by its core values of TIEDD (Tenacity, Initiative, Excellence, Depth of Character, Diligence), the company leverages advanced technology, engages highly trained professionals, and adopts global best practices to create value for stakeholders continually. This culture has guided the team of experts there to continually acquire knowledge and deliver innovation across multiple levels of the value chain.

Within the Levene Energy Holdings’ group of companies, Levene Hydrocarbon Limited, a component entity within the group focused on Upstream assets acquisition, engages in the exploration and production (E&P) of oil, natural gas, and other hydrocarbon resources, using a sustainable and responsible approach that ensures significant socioeconomic and environmental impact.

Levene Energy Holdings’ (through the activities of Levene Hydrocarbon) remarkable track record of sustainability in the upstream sector in Nigeria has positioned the company to expand its operations. As a testament to its excellence, the company was awarded a bitumen block in South-west Nigeria. Similarly, it extended its reach beyond the borders of West Africa by acquiring four more oil blocks in Equatorial Guinea, a country OPEC data reveals to have over 1.1 billion barrels of oil reserves.

Furthermore, Levene Energy Holding is currently venturing into northern regions, intending to establish a foothold in other prosperous oil-producing countries on the continent. This strategic initiative has already shown promising results.

With its international trades in the Downstream sector of the industry, the energy solutions conglomerate has strategically collaborated with renowned industry giants such as Chevron, BP, Aramco, Equinor, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Phillip 66, Cepsa, and Total Energies, to strengthen its global reach and enhance its market presence, effectively establishing end-user markets in multiple regions, from West to Southern Africa, Europe, the United States, and East Asia. The company specializes in the trading of vital energy resources such as crude oil, naphtha, fuel oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and refined petroleum products, and this is achieved by capitalising on its extensive expertise in the field.

These collaborations with IOCs have significantly contributed to the company’s growth and established its position as a prominent player in the global energy sector through an expanded geographic footprint, thus enabling it to enter developed and emerging markets to serve a wider audience, enhance its technological expertise, and strengthen supply chains.

As Levene Energy Holdings continues to expand its market presence globally, the company has demonstrated a strong foothold in its country of origin, a feature it plans on replicating globally. This is exemplified by its successful involvement in numerous projects in collaboration with NNPC Limited across various segments of the oil and gas value chain.

By attaining an in-depth understanding of global energy trends and the importance of energy sustainability, the energy company remains at the forefront of innovation and adaptation. The company’s commitment to renewable energy solutions and environmentally conscious practices has positioned it not only as a leader in the industry but also as a catalyst for positive change.

The company has formed strategic alliances with esteemed institutions such as the World Bank and the Rural Electrification Agency, enabling it to offer renewable energy solutions to marginalised communities and contribute towards Nigeria’s goal of zero-carbon emission by 2050.

Furthermore, Levene Energy Holdings has established itself as a reputable energy solutions provider for corporate entities and individuals. Through these endeavours, the company has achieved widespread recognition and solidified its position as a prominent industry leader.

Currently headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria, with an office in Lagos, along with a presence in London, Levene Energy Holdings takes great pride in offering high-quality supply chain optimisation services to its esteemed clientele. The company achieves this by utilising its deep comprehension of the global supply chain dynamics, thanks to its strong partnerships with OEMs. This valuable insight enables the company to effectively source and deliver premium-grade materials and equipment, ensuring excellent quality for its clients.

Based on its growth trajectory, Levene Energy Holdings shows no signs of slowing down. With a strong foundation built on integrity, expertise, and a global perspective, it has, over time, proven it is well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities foreseen or unforeseen. As the energy landscape continues to evolve, Levene Energy Holdings shows promise to remain steadfast in its commitment to driving progress, expanding its global reach, and shaping the future of the energy sector.

By and large, Levene Energy Holdings stands as a shining example of a Nigerian energy company that has transcended boundaries, expanded its horizons, and is leaving an indelible mark on the global energy landscape.