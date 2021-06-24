The popularity of social trading has grown a lot lately, yet, many people are still unaware of the advantages and disadvantages of social trading. In simple words, Forex traders provide ample opportunity, especially when they are new in the market, with gaining information from other successful traders and learning from their experience. This way, social trading allows Forex traders to blend their own experience with the assembled knowledge of the successful traders and make positive trading decisions to boost their accounts.

The pandemic has had an enormous impact on the global financial situation, which also changed the ways people preferred conducting business and availing products and services. With the ongoing digital currency trend, social trading is more likely to remain here for a long time. Besides, social trading can be seen as an active socializing platform, such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Like social media platforms, social trading is used to communicate and interact with other social traders from their respective areas and regions.

What are the potential benefits of social trading?

Similar to other social media platforms, the interface of social trading is easy. In other words, you don’t necessarily have to be a tech genius or a trading pro to reap benefits from this platform. As a newbie on social trading platforms, you can follow and monitor other social traders and gain a better insight into how things are manoeuvred by experienced traders and how decisions are made. That said, as a newbie on the social trading site, you don’t have to conduct your own analysis and perform intensive technical homework in order to get your trading game on. By analyzing and following the more seasoned traders, you can also ask for their advice – it is like having the solutions to an exam even before the questions are being provided to you!

On the social trading platform, you directly connect with other social traders in an ideal environment that allows you to smoothly interact with each other. You are free to discuss your opinions with experienced traders and hence incorporate innovative yet tested strategies. Simultaneously, both the newbies and experienced traders can benefit from each other by analyzing each other’s performances and decision-making strategies by looking at the performances of others and the efforts they put into generating profits, along with delimiting their potential risks.

Since newbies become an essential part of trading communities, they don’t become victims of personal biases as a result of losing their trading positions. As a social trader, you become part of the pack, and your only competition is you, which means that you can be in an unbiased position while you are watching the activities of the market. Since all social traders use the same trading platform, they essentially work as a unit where it becomes easier to discuss the market activities and analyze the market “together” instead of individually.

Social trading grants equal access to all newbies without regional and other delimitations. Normally, forex trading was something entirely restricted to the top performers and top-positioned multinational banks. Since all traders and ongoing trades happen on a unified trading platform, it allows complete transparency.

What are the potential disadvantages of social trading?

Since information flows freely on the trading platform, it can be a disadvantage as well. The ratio of successful traders is relatively smaller, which carries the potential risk for newbie traders to follow the wrong and not-so-successful traders who can result in the opposite of the much-anticipated profits. That said, newbie traders might find it challenging to find the right networking platform, and there is also the possibility of bumping into a social trading scammer.