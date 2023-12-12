Ethiopia is opening up its banking sector to foreign competition, but not without some strings attached. At the end of November, its central bank governor announced that a new legal framework would be ready by July 2024, allowing foreign investors to buy up to 40% of a local bank, but no more. Ethiopians must own the rest. And therein lies the dilemma: the country wants large foreign investors’ money but wants to determine how much they can control.

This is a sharp departure from the rest of East Africa, where foreign banks have been able to take over local ones through mergers and acquisitions. Ethiopia wants to attract foreign capital and expertise yet protect its smaller banks from being swallowed up by bigger foreign ones. Foreign institutions and individuals will only be allowed to acquire up to 30% of a local bank, which can then sell an additional 10% to another overseas buyer.

In theory, Ethiopia has a large potential market for banking services. It has 120 million people, less than half of whom have bank accounts, according to Financial Sector Deepening Ethiopia (FSD). According to Cepheus Growth Capital, the Ethiopian banking sector is worth about 2.4 trillion Birr (almost $43 billion).

Like many of its African neighbours, Ethiopia wants to transition from its cash-based system. That’s why companies like Safaricom have tried breaking into the market. In the last four years, 15 new local banks have entered the market. However, the state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia still dominates the market, having over a third of the assets. Foreign banks, including Kenya’s KCB Bank and Standard Bank, along with banks from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, have expressed interest in the Ethiopian market.