Ethiopia is opening up its banking sector to foreign competition, but not without some strings attached. At the end of November, its central bank governor announced that a new legal framework would be ready by July 2024, allowing foreign investors to buy up to 40% of a local bank, but no more. Ethiopians must own the rest. And therein lies the dilemma: the country wants large foreign investors’ money but wants to determine how much they can control.

This is a sharp departure from the rest of East Africa, where foreign banks have been able to take over local ones through mergers and acquisitions. Ethiopia wants to attract foreign capital and expertise yet protect its smaller banks from being swallowed up by bigger foreign ones. Foreign institutions and individuals will only be allowed to acquire up to 30% of a local bank, which can then sell an additional 10% to another overseas buyer.

In theory, Ethiopia has a large potential market for banking services. It has 120 million people, less than half of whom have bank accounts, according to Financial Sector Deepening Ethiopia (FSD). According to Cepheus Growth Capital, the Ethiopian banking sector is worth about 2.4 trillion Birr (almost $43 billion).

Like many of its African neighbours, Ethiopia wants to transition from its cash-based system. That’s why companies like Safaricom have tried breaking into the market. In the last four years, 15 new local banks have entered the market. However, the state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia still dominates the market, having over a third of the assets. Foreign banks, including Kenya’s KCB Bank and Standard Bank, along with banks from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, have expressed interest in the Ethiopian market.

But Ethiopia’s plan comes at a hard time when foreign investors are uncertain about the country’s future. Last week, the French telecom giant Orange quit a deal to buy part of the state-owned Ethio Telecom after no one bid for a third telecoms license.

Those who invested in Ethiopia earlier have not had it easy either. Kenya’s Safaricom, which got its first telecom license in 2021, has faced problems due to the civil war and other conflicts. Last month, Ethio Lease, a US-based company, the first and only foreign firm to get a financial services license in Ethiopia, closed down after four years because of foreign exchange issues.

Local banks could use foreign investment and expertise but also have many challenges. Most of them are short on technology and talent. So, they fear that they will not be able to compete globally unless they change and improve.

In 2022, the Ethiopian government announced that it expected to grant up to five banking licenses to foreign lenders in the next five years. Eshetu Fantaye, the then president of one of Ethiopia’s newest private banks, Ahadu Bank, was adamant about the negative consequences of foreign banks on the local economy last year. “We must know what we (as a country) want first,” he told The Reporter Newspaper. “Is it foreign currency or efficiency the government wants from foreign banks? Modalities like subsidiary, branch, offshoring and commercial representative offices negatively affect local banks and will have no use for Ethiopia.”

