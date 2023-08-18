In the heart of Nigeria’s energy landscape, Levene Hydrocarbon, an indigenous upstream entity, has operated at the forefront of the oil and gas industry, specialising in the exploration, extraction, and initial processing of hydrocarbon resources, which include crude oil, natural gas, and bitumen, among others.

Founded in Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest oil-producing countries, the company has proved its mettle over the years by providing reliable services that rival the delivery output of its contemporaries in the industry. Levene Hydrocarbon achieves this feat by utilising state-of-the-art equipment to efficiently explore and extract crude oil derivatives while being mindful of its responsibilities to the environment and with sustainability at the core of its operations.

In the context of the global economy, hydrocarbons and their derivatives play an essential role in energy generation. The vast reserves of hydrocarbons present in Nigeria have made the country a crucial player in meeting global energy demands. Crude oil is a major component of Nigeria’s energy landscape, and it is refined to produce a variety of essential products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and heating oil, to mention but a few.

In terms of electricity production, natural gas, which is another vital hydrocarbon derivative, is valued as a clean-burning, low-carbon fossil fuel that serves both domestic and industrial purposes. Due to its lower carbon emissions, in comparison to other fossil fuels, natural gas has been considered a transition energy source in the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

According to reports from the International Energy Agency (IEA), as of 2021, Nigeria relies heavily on natural gas as its primary source of electricity generation, accounting for approximately 80% of the country’s energy mix. Hence, the availability and reliability of petroleum are pivotal components in sustaining the overall economy and ensuring its continued growth and development.

With a team of professionals who ardently work in challenging terrains to achieve the most exceptional results possible, Levene Hydrocarbon has become a trusted name in the industry, resulting in the company being awarded licenses by the requisite ministries and parastatals of the Federal Government of Nigeria. The energy subsidiary is making significant strides in the dynamic energy landscape of Nigeria by strategically acquiring valuable assets and expanding operations. These proactive measures are geared towards fulfilling the rising global energy demands while fortifying its position in the market.

Recently, Levene Hydrocarbon secured valuable bitumen exploration licences for blocks located in Southwest Nigeria, specifically in Ogun State. Bitumen, an essential distillate obtained from crude oil or naturally occurring deposits, holds immense significance as a fundamental resource for producing synthetic crude oil. Through a refining process, this synthetic crude oil is transformed into crucial products like Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The applications of bitumen go beyond the oil industry and extend into the realms of chemical and pharmaceutical companies, where it serves as a significant ingredient for various processes and products.

One of the major applications of bitumen is in road construction, where it acts as a binder to asphalt to create durable and smooth driving surfaces. It is also valued for its waterproofing properties and has found widespread use in the manufacturing of roofing materials, adhesives, and sealants, providing much-needed bonding and protection against moisture-related damages.

Additionally, bitumen finds application in the coating and paint industry for enhanced durability of products. The versatile hydrocarbon, through modern innovations, plays a significant role in improving the performance of batteries.

Levene Hydrocarbon occupies a pivotal intermediary role by bridging the gap between trading companies and local and international refineries while also engaging sovereign nations that own these hydrocarbon resources.

In addition to the direct role hydrocarbons play in energy generation, their production and utilisation have a significant impact on global economies, as well as shaping the political influence countries wield. Nigeria, being a major exporter, is respected among its peer nations. To maintain its status on the global stage, the country must rely on energy companies that can deliver outstanding results in production numbers. Levene Hydrocarbon can fill that role.

In a similar vein, the upstream company, through a series of strategic partnerships, is also providing similar infrastructural and technical support to other oil-producing African countries like Equatorial Guinea, where it acquired four oil blocks. Its expansion into new territories signifies its potential to replicate the socioeconomic impact achieved in Nigeria in other African countries.

Overall, these exploits have increased Levene Hydrocarbon’s presence as a global energy brand providing innovative approaches to sustainably extract oil for increased energy security and reliability as countries steadily transition to cleaner energy sources, pending when green infrastructure is made available.

In the face of ongoing challenges and uncertainties in the energy sector, Levene Hydrocarbon remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and sustainability. With its contributions to increased energy security, reliability, and economic growth, Levene Hydrocarbon will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in Africa’s oil production and maintain its esteemed position as a global oil company.

As the world continues to transition to greener infrastructure and cleaner energy sources, Levene Hydrocarbon’s proactive approach ensures it remains an indispensable player in the dynamic global energy landscape.