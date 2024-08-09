The need to strengthen Nigeria’s diversity through multilingual education is crucial, especially as Nigerians continue to excel globally, ranking number one in student travels to the UK and USA. Given Nigeria’s proximity to Francophone countries, learning French provides a strategic advantage. Celebrating International Francophonie Day highlights the importance of French in over 80 countries, with 60% of French speakers in Africa.

Laurent Favier, the Consul General of France in Lagos, noted that 400 million people worldwide speak French, with over 11,000 Nigerians learning French annually. Sylvain Malrieu, Principal of Lycée Français Pasteur de Lagos (LFPL), emphasized the school’s commitment to delivering a 100% French curriculum, ensuring students are fluent enough to pass French national exams. The school enrols students from age 2 through high school, with graduates frequently gaining admission to top tertiary institutions in Europe, the US, the UK, and Canada.

LFPL has been in Nigeria for 40 years, recently renovating its STEM laboratories to provide students with top-tier educational resources. The school boasts a multilingual environment with students from 30 nationalities and offers additional languages such as English, German, Spanish, Arabic, and Latin. Supported by the French government, LFPL receives subsidies annually to enhance teacher training and security, ensuring world-class education.

Funke Bowoto, Vice-Principal, pointed that the school is part of a global network of over 600 French schools, the largest school network in the world. Families who relocate internationally can maintain a consistent and high-quality educational experience for their children with a seamless transition into another French school within the network. This global presence guarantees stability and continuity in education, making it easier for students to adapt and thrive in any new environment while maintaining their academic progress and cultural connections. Mrs Bowoto also emphasized the growing importance of French, predicting it will become the world’s most spoken language, driven by Africa’s educational growth.

Founded in 1958, Lycée Français Louis Pasteur de Lagos has evolved into a global hub, accepting international students and promoting a diverse cultural community. Bowoto noted that LFPL’s flexible approach to teaching, with a strong emphasis on extracurricular activities such as chess, martial arts, music, dance, STEM, helps students develop independent thinking and discover their unique talents, preparing them for a global future.