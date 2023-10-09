“With the coup in Gabon, I think the US wants to show that it is committed to promoting the democracy it preaches as well as playing the game of politics with its new leader, General Brice Oligui Nguema. This announcement is going to cause a sense of caution on the part of investors.”

– Ovigwe Eguegu, Policy Analyst at Development Reimagined.

Recently, the United States announced plans to pause specific foreign assistance programs benefiting the Gabon government while evaluating the unconstitutional intervention by members of the country’s military. “This interim measure is consistent with steps taken by the Economic Community of Central African States, the African Union, and other international partners, and will continue while we review the facts on the ground in Gabon,” The US Department of States said.

The action follows a coup that ousted President Ali Bongo moments after he was declared winner of an election that the junta and many Gabonese considered unfair. President Bongo succeeded his father, the late President Omar Bongo, in 2009 and has ruled the oil-rich country since, continuing what analysts have termed a 56-year-old Bongo Dynasty. Omar Bongo ruled Gabon from 1967 until he died in 2009 (42 years).

The past four years have recorded severe geo-political tensions across many African nations as economic hardship and corruption trigger social and political movements across governments. Extreme poverty and corruption play critical roles in mobilising citizens to seek redress for systemic economic issues, demand government accountability, and advocate for policies that promote inclusive growth and elevate living standards. But in the past few months, Africa has experienced a spate of coup d’etat in the Francophone region. This has signalled a rise of anti-French sentiments in the democratic processes of most of these countries.

“With the coup in Gabon, it becomes apparent that African countries are facing what is called a coup contagion. At some point, key countries and even regional countries and institutions like ECOWAS need to take a firm stance against these coups.” says policy analyst, Ovigwe Eguegu. “I also think the US wants to show that it is committed to promoting the democracy it preaches as well as playing the game of politics with its new leader, General Brice Oligui Nguema.” The transition ruler is also cousins with the ousted president.

Gabon is a country along the Atlantic coast of Central Africa with a population of a little over 2 million people. The oil-rich nation has 3.1 billion barrels of proven oil reserves as of 2022 with production pegged at 207,400 b/d (2020). The country also actively exports manganese, wood, and palm oil. But despite a wealth of natural resources and high GDP per capita ($8,017 in 2021), social indicators remain poor, with poverty at 33.4% and unemployment at 28.8% in 2021. The latest coup d’etat and the US latest announcement would further decrease growth prospects as investors would shy away from the Central African market.

“I think this announcement is going to cause a sense of caution on the part of investors. Investors in Europe and worldwide will be looking at how the US treats Gabon. That will lead to scepticism in terms of investment because the suspension of aid may lead to sanctions, which would be devastating for their investment,” Ovigwe opined.

Between 2019 and 2023, sub-Saharan Africa experienced a wave of political protests, civil crises, eight successful coup d’états, and eight failed attempts. This year, Sudan and Sierra Leone recorded failed coup attempts. Whereas, Niger and Gabon had a successful coup d’etat. The case here is that while the US considers the event in Gabon a coup, it has refused to acknowledge that of Niger.

In August, The Hill reported Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the fluid situation in Niger means it was too easy to characterise the unrest as a coup. “We’re not going to get into labels,” Ryder said. “We are going to continue to be focused on using diplomatic tools to try to preserve Niger’s hard-earned democracy.” This leaves us to wonder why the US is taking such a stance against Gabon and a varying stance for Niger.

An expert speaking to Ventures Africa revealed that Washington has a law or policy that prevents it from engaging with putschists. Thus, following the coup in Niger, “the US was very reluctant to use the word ‘coup’ because if it did, then it means it has to suspend its security assistance and security cooperation in the country, such as pulling out its troops stationed in two bases- in Niamey and Agadez,” says Ovigwe. As Niger’s situation evolves, the US is still committed to it as it recently appointed a new ambassador (Kathleen FitzGibbon) to the West African country.