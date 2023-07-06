Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan once said education is the key to unlocking Africa’s potential. The leader said this on multiple occasions, including at the 2007 World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, where he was the keynote speaker. In his speech, he stated that education was essential for Africa’s development and that it could help break the cycle of poverty and conflict. Annan’s speech was well-received by the audience. Many people agreed with his assessment of the importance of education in Africa, with many nations championing the need for basic education across Africa. Since then, there has been a significant increase in access to education in Africa. As of 2007, only 67% of children in sub-Saharan Africa were enrolled in primary school. By 2017, this number had increased to 81%. In 2020, the World Bank reported that the percentage of primary school enrolment in Sub-Saharan Africa was 99.9%.

Yet, as Africa continues to develop, there have been looming conversations about the role of the continent’s rich culture and history in Africa’s education system. Some people fear that as the continent continues to develop, the culture is slowly fading away. Last Wednesday, June 28th, some stakeholders in the education sector held a summit to advocate for the incorporation of traditional African values and practices into the curriculums across Africa. The conversations centred around the importance of getting students to learn about their own culture and history in the classroom.

The concept of re-rooting is not far-fetched.

Re-rooting is the process of reconnecting with African culture, history, and identity. It is a way of reclaiming the continent’s rich heritage and traditions. Re-rooting can take many forms, such as learning about African history, studying African languages, or participating in traditional cultural practices. According to an article in The Knowledge Review, applying cultural values in education has a positive effect on several elements. It nurtures a sense of belonging, and identity, and strengthens community participation; it also promotes appreciation and understanding of history and cultural heritage. A UNESCO study also supports culture as an important component that informs the cognitive, social, emotional, and behavioural dimensions of learning.

Two of the world’s most advanced economies, Japan and China champion re-rooting in education. Japanese students are taught courses on history, culture, and literature from their own country. They use textbooks and other teaching materials that are written from a national perspective. They are also encouraged to participate in cultural activities, such as festivals, performances, and art exhibits. Schools are encouraged to create a general atmosphere that promotes national pride and cultural awareness. Same as China, where students are required to take courses on Chinese history, philosophy, and literature. A study by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences found that students who had taken these courses were more likely to feel a sense of national pride and be willing to serve their country.

In a technologically advancing world, should Africa be worried about re-rooting?

Recently, Codengwana, a South African organization that teaches kids to code published two children’s coding books translated into isiXhosa and Setswana, two of the country’s local languages, after they couldn’t find relatable literature. “There is nothing wrong with teaching with foreign literature,” said founder, Noluvayo Gqadu in a previous interview with Ventures Africa. “However, if you take a study designed to teach a child who is privileged to have access to an iPad or other technology and apply it to a child from deep rural South Africa, where basic services like electricity are an issue, let alone access to technology, it could be challenging,” she added. What the team found was that by learning in a relatable language, the process was more effective. UNESCO believes that African culture is an accelerator for mutual understanding, creativity and innovation. “It is a way to tell kids technology is a language for all. You too can contribute with what is comfortable to you,” Noluvuyo said.

Re-rooting culture and history in the education system is not as complex as it is important. The key is to find a balance. Just as countries like Kenya introduced coding as a subject in primary schools, African culture and history can be incorporated into the curriculum in a way that is relevant to the modern world. For example, students could learn about how African cultures are contributing to new technologies. The important thing is to give them the skills they need to succeed in the global economy. Countries that take the time to do this are likely to see positive results in terms of national identity, civic values, cultural understanding, creativity, and innovation. This is necessary now more than ever that Africa is centre stage for globalization. Like Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, once said, “For every child educated in Africa, there is a chance to lift a family out of poverty, to build a stronger community, and to create a brighter future for the continent.”