D!NK Multimedia PLC and Gebeya Inc. are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape talent management and multimedia services in Ethiopia and across Africa. This collaboration brings together two innovative companies at the forefront of their respective industries, leveraging their unique strengths to drive mutual growth and success. D!NK Multimedia PLC, known for its iconic D!NK TV platform and diverse ange of multimedia services, has long been a pioneer in youth-centric entertainment and content creation. With a deep understanding of global youth interests, D!NK TV has transcended traditional media labels, offering a vibrant mix of music, reality shows, documentaries, scripted programming, and now, talent management.

Gebeya, the leading Pan-African Talent Cloud provider, has been instrumental in connecting skilled professionals with opportunities in the rapidly evolving tech industry. From its roots in EdTech, a talent marketplace to the launch of Gebeya Talent Cloud (G-TC) technology, Gebeya has been committed to revolutionizing how the world connects with talent, particularly from Africa.

Through this partnership, D!NK Multimedia PLC will integrate Gebeya’s Talent Cloud (G-TC) technology into its talent management infrastructure, enhancing its capacity to efficiently manage and connect with a diverse pool of media and entertainment professionals. In return, Gebeya will gain preferential access to D!NK’s suite of multimedia services as well as access to D!NK’s extensive youth network and D!NK TV platform. “We are happy to partner with Gebeya to further enhance our talent management and multimedia services,” said Metasebia Yoseph, CEO of D!NK Multimedia PLC. “This collaboration will enable us to leverage Gebeya’s technological expertise to enhance our talent acquisition and management capabilities, while providing Gebeya with access to our multimedia services and youth network.”