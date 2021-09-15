Leading Developmental Investment Bank, DLM Capital Group, has been awarded the ‘Best Development Finance Company Nigeria 2021’ by Global Banking and Finance Review magazine. The award is in recognition of the institution’s dedication to providing leadership and excellence in Nigeria’s development finance space.

Emeka Ngene, Head of Investment Banking, expressed his delight at the Global Banking & Finance Awards recognition and thanked the DLM community for their ongoing collaboration.

“It is indeed an honour to receive this recognition from such a prestigious body as Global Banking and Finance Awards. We are pleased to be associated with this award which speaks to our dedication and hard work in addition to the expertise and innovative solutions we have implemented over the years. This further demonstrates our commitment to designing and implementing developmental funding solutions for the development of the country.

We are therefore dedicating this award to our team for their continuous support in ensuring that DLM Capital thrives in its pursuit to push the frontiers of developmental capital market solutions in the Nigerian financial ecosystem. We are delighted once again to have been identified for our accomplishments among other players across the continent’’.

Since 2011, the Global Banking and Finance Awards has honoured companies that stand out in their various areas of expertise in the banking and finance industry, thereby recognizing the accomplishments and significant revolutions that emerge every year within the global finance community.

About DLM Capital Group:

DLM Capital Group is a Developmental Investment Bank that provides innovative solutions to economic and social developmental challenges that impact the daily lives of people. Since its inception, the bank has concentrated on creating markets, products, and long-term financing solutions to key sectors of the Nigerian economy that would benefit end customers to improve their well-being.

The investment bank comprises subsidiaries in bespoke corporate finance advisory, trustee, asset management, and securities trading arms, to sovereign/sub-sovereign entities as well as private & non-private corporations. The bank thrives on funding sectors of the Nigerian economy using innovative financing techniques, in particular, securitization and other structured finance techniques.