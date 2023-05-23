Deloitte Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to making an impact that matters for its people, clients, and society. The firm will be offering free expert consultations to over 400 SMEs through a Business Clinic on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The Business Clinic is part of Deloitte’s efforts to live out its mantra of a purpose beyond profit, by implementing skill-based volunteering across Nigeria.

Deloitte West Africa CEO, Fatai Folarin comments on the purpose of the Business Clinic, saying, “Small businesses are the foundation of any economy, so entrepreneurs must be equipped with the necessary knowledge to effectively run their businesses. As a purpose-driven firm that goes beyond just profits, our contribution in Volunteer Day involves making an impact on the lives of entrepreneurs through mentoring and training, ultimately positioning them for success and expansion”, Folarin concludes.

The Business Clinic will provide participating SMEs with the skills and knowledge they need to support and reposition themselves for exponential growth in their respective industries.

Addressing the objective of the Business Clinic, Abena Biney, Deloitte West Africa’s Chief Sustainability Officer, added, “As an organization who cares about more than just profits, we’ve decided to use our Volunteer Day to make a real difference in the lives of entrepreneurs. We want to support them in growing their businesses and reaching their full potential.

That’s why we’ll be offering mentoring and training sessions tailored specifically to small business owners. We want to provide them with the skills they need to effectively manage their businesses and propel them to new heights. We hope that by doing so, we can contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of our community. And if we can help even one entrepreneur achieve their goals, then all our efforts will have been worthwhile,” she said.

Deloitte has a long history of supporting businesses in their expansion, and they are bringing that expertise to this clinic. The Business Clinic is a hybrid event organized in collaboration with Fate Foundation.

About Deloitte

As a global professional services firm and one of the most iconic brands in Africa, Deloitte has a proud history of attracting top talent and delivering value to clients, and society. Over the course of more than 175 years, Deloitte has helped forge ecosystems that deliver breakthrough solutions that help our clients succeed in an era of complexity and disruption.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory services to nearly 90 per cent of the Fortune Global 500 and thousands of public and private organisations. With more than 6500 professionals across 12 countries in sub–Saharan Africa, we deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 345,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.