In September, according to official reports, Ghana’s economy marked significant consistent inflation declines. Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reported that the annual inflation rate dropped from 40.1% in August to 38.1% in September, a 12-month low.

According to the report, the decline in inflation was due to a decrease in the prices of food and non-food items. Food inflation fell from 51.9% in August to 49.4% in September, while non-food inflation fell from 30.9% to 29.3%. Inflation rates had dropped to 40.1% in August from 43.1% in July, a 10-month low.

The steady decrease in inflation allows the central bank to keep borrowing costs stable in the upcoming month. The Bank of Ghana had earlier predicted that inflation would be around 29% by the end of the year. While the latest development suggests positive trends in Ghana’s economy, making it a hopeful sign for its financial stability, experts have a divergent view.

Speaking about Ghana’s inflation, a statement by Steve Hanke, a Professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University (US) on X (formerly Twitter), implied that Ghana should expect more inflation in the coming days. He argued that the Bank of Ghana hasn’t been able to control its money supply since before, or after, its May agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Bank of Ghana hasn’t been able to control its money supply since before, or after, its May agreement with the IMF. Today, GHA’s money supply is surging at a rate of ~40% YoY = MORE INFLATION IS IN THE PIPELINE.https://t.co/QzdpZubOEL — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) October 9, 2023

Backstory of Ghana and the IMF agreement

Between September 25 and October 6, a team from the IMF, led by Stéphane Roudet, Mission Chief for Ghana, visited Accra, Ghana to discuss how Ghana is doing with its economic reforms and policies. That was part of the first review of Ghana’s three-year plan with the IMF under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF). Back in May 2023, the IMF approved an arrangement to give Ghana a total of SDR 2.242 billion (about $3 billion). At the end of their visit, Roudet noted the agreement still needs final approval from the IMF’s top management and its board. Once they get assurance that Ghana can pay back its debts, Ghana will receive SDR 451.4 million (about $ 600 million). This means that, since May 2023, Ghana has already received a total of SDR 902.8 million (about $ 1,200 million) from the IMF.

“… the authorities have adjusted macroeconomic policies, completed their domestic debt restructuring operation, and launched wide-ranging reforms. These actions are already generating positive results, as growth in 2023 has proven more resilient than initially envisaged, inflation has declined, the fiscal and external positions have improved, and the exchange rate has stabilized,” Roudet said.

What Ghanaians think about the latest drop in inflation

Ghanaians have a different view from the reports. People are becoming weary of news regarding the Ghanaian economy and the cost of living has skyrocketed despite reports of plunging inflation in the past couple of months. A Ghanaian, who spoke with Ventures Africa via a chat, said “It has become stressful listening to the political and economic news, it sometimes draining.”

On X (formerly Twitter) Ghanaians have taken the liberty to express their thoughts regarding the news of how lowering food and non-food prices triggered the annual inflation rate to drop from 40.1% in August to 38.1% in September. Below are a few comments:

26% inflation is nuts. how are we even living through it unscathed? — waldeinsamkeit (@busayo__cole) October 16, 2023

Unscathed?! I’m not unscathed! Forget that we’re posting here as usual… things on ground are not funny o! Businesses are folding up before my very eyes. High BP everywhere. Food intake has reduced. We are NOT unscathed! — Peter M. Ogwara, Academic Writer (@petermarie_) October 16, 2023

Typically, when a country’s economy is doing badly, it is not unusual to find citizens blaming the leadership of the country. As is everywhere else, some Ghanaians have taken their grievances to the streets of X (Twitter), blaming the government for the economic trauma the country is experiencing:

This government is a weak government with weak leaders including bawumia if Ukraine is having 8.6 with war and with all your natural resources you’re counting double digits then there’s is pure failure, GH is 4th highest inflation country in Africa too bad — justice siriboe (@SiriboeJustice) October 11, 2023

Then there is the need to combat Akufo Addo and Bawumia, that threaten the existence of ordinary citizens of Ghana Republic by high cost of living,higher rate of inflation, sinofoning state funds and poisoning the water bodies and the environment. This is terrorism. — Pablo KingBoyor (@PabloKingBoyor) October 15, 2023

Stop lying in 2008-2009 the world experienced “The Great Recession” Many economies crushed , stock marketscrushed Inflation was at a negative (which in economics is very bad ) Ghana is where it is cuz of incompetence not Covid all intellectuals know dis including IMF pic.twitter.com/No4uLfPal5 — Bucks AFC ⚪️ (@bondzii) October 14, 2023