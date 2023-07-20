Hollywood has always been the benchmark for filmmaking around the world. Since the early 1900s, the industry has produced some of the most iconic films in history, established a well-developed infrastructure for film production, including studios, sound stages, and post-production facilities, and created a large pool of skilled actors, directors, writers, and producers. Hollywood films have been distributed via theatres and streaming services globally. The latest available data puts the U.S. as the leading country by overall filmed entertainment revenue, with a revenue of almost 21 billion U.S. dollars.

In the last few weeks, Hollywood has been brought to a screeching halt as over 160,000 Hollywood actors collectively initiated an industry-wide strike. The strike comes after the actors confronted the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the representative body for major film studios including Netflix, Amazon, and Netflix over low pay and the impact of artificial intelligence on film studios and streaming services. With streaming services, the actors are concerned about contracts keeping up with inflation and residual payments in the streaming era. After failed attempts to negotiate payment agreements, last Thursday, the SAG-AFTRA’s national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streaming platforms.

The interplay between Africa’s film industry and Hollywood’s strike

Streamer platforms have always been a big part of Hollywood’s fame across the world. Streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon have made Hollywood content more accessible, they have helped to change the way that Hollywood content is produced and distributed. However, in the last few years, these streamers have struggled to maintain their numbers. Last year, Netflix experienced the first decline in its history, losing some 200,000 subscribers globally. Hence the company began to shift its attention to other film industries to stay afloat. One of the film industries on the receiving end of this attention is Africa’s film industry. According to Netflix’s socio-economic report, the company invested a total of $175 million in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya from 2016 to 2022. Hence when Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers globally in 2022, the company was not as concerned. Africa offered a development potential that the company hoped will reassure investors.

The African film industry is growing rapidly. It is relatively young and unexploited with a large and youthful population showing increasing interest in streaming content. The continent is also home to a diverse range of cultures and stories. This provides streaming giants with a wealth of material to draw from, and it allows them to produce films and TV shows that appeal to a global audience. All these mean that there is a lot of growth potential, and streaming giants are eager to get in on the ground floor. Moreover, the industry is becoming increasingly professionalized and more competitive with Hollywood productions. For example, the South African film industry which has a reputation for having a more advanced infrastructural setup, got 71% of Netflix’s total investments, Since entering the Nigerian Nollywood market in 2016, Netflix has committed $23.6 million to more than 250 locally-produced, co-produced, and commissioned video content. This is a major shift, as Hollywood has traditionally dominated the global film market. It may seem far-fetched to some, but the growth of the African film industry poses a challenge for Hollywood. However, if both industries want to look at the glass half-full, it is also an opportunity for collaboration.

On the other hand, a closer look at the ongoing Hollywood strike could mean that the African film industry is settling for the “bottom” dollar of streaming services. One of the concerns that SAG-AFTRA has raised is that streaming services are paying actors less than traditional television and film studios. Netflix, for example, has been criticized for paying its actors a fraction of what they would earn on a traditional Hollywood production. There are also concerns that these streaming services are looking for cheaper content elsewhere. This could mean the African film industry, as is known for being relatively low-cost. The African film industry is not as developed as Hollywood, which could mean less competition for talent and resources, driving costs even lower.

Korean film industry offers an example of how this can play out. When Netflix produced the hit series Squid Game, the company churned an estimated $900 million, a fourth of the cost to make the American hit series, Stranger Things. The series was a hit, and Netflix’s library of Korean content exploded in popularity. Netflix estimates that 60% of its 230 million subscribers have watched Korean titles. This is at least partly why the company is investing $2.5 billion in South Korean content. However, a report in the Los Angeles Times suggests that Netflix became more interested in Korean content when writers in the United States went on strike, as it meant that they could avoid paying higher wages to American writers.