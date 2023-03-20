Are you looking to convert your bitcoin to naira quickly and easily? As more people in Africa begin to adopt cryptocurrencies, many are interested in converting their Bitcoin to Naira and searching for the best way.

There are numerous crypto exchange platforms online, and it can get overwhelming trying to figure out which one you should go for; I was also in that situation. As someone who doesn’t have that much patience, I needed a fast way to sell my digital currencies, but I wasn’t willing to compromise the quick transaction process for security.

After weighing my choices and examining my financial goals and what I needed, I could filter through my options and select the best one. With this, I was able to find the best platform to convert my Bitcoin to Naira in a matter of minutes.

In this article, we’ll discuss the factors to consider when choosing a reliable crypto trading app to convert Bitcoin to Naira. I’ll also introduce you to my top recommendation for the best app to use – Breet. Keep reading to learn how to convert Bitcoin to Naira in minutes.

Factors to consider when choosing a crypto trading app to convert bitcoin to naira

1. Security measures

This is a crucial factor that cannot be compromised. That is why it is important to choose an exchange platform with suitable security measures to ensure your funds are safe.

A reliable app should use advanced security protocols such as two-factor authentication and other safety measures to protect your funds. This will help prevent unauthorised access to your funds and protect your personal information.

2. User-friendly interface

What is the point of using an exchange that takes hours to understand what you are looking at or where other pages are? Choosing a trading platform that is super easy to navigate and gives you a seamless trading experience from start to finish is very important. A complex or confusing interface can make converting your Bitcoin difficult and frustrating, and nobody wants that.

3. Rates and transaction fees

These are also critical factors to look at when choosing a trading app. You must select an app that offers excellent and competitive rates to get the best value for your Bitcoin. Additionally, you should look for an app that charges reasonable transaction fees, as high fees can eat into your profits and make it more expensive to convert your Bitcoin to Naira.

4. Availability of customer support

Customer support is often overlooked; most people just pray to avoid problems while trading. But what they fail to realise is that the availability of reliable customer support is very vital.

If you have any issues or questions during the process of converting your Bitcoin to Naira, you want to be able to quickly and easily contact the support team for assistance. A good exchange app should have various customer support channels, such as email, phone, and live chat, and knowledgeable and responsive support agents to help you with any issues you may come across.

The best crypto trading app to convert bitcoin to naira instantly – Breet

Breet is an over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency trading app where users can instantly convert Bitcoin to Naira and withdraw it straight to their external Naira bank account.

Among the numerous crypto exchanges, Breet is highly recommended as it caters to the average Nigerian looking to get a quick fiat equivalent of their Bitcoin for no fees.

Breet is not like the regular exchange; you cannot purchase or store your crypto assets. But it is simply a strictly-spend trading application. Because Breet uses an OTC crypto trading method, selling your Bitcoin is quick and guarantees you complete privacy.

Considering all the factors highlighted above, Breet ticks each and every box. Its customer-centric interface allows users to convert Bitcoin to Naira with the best trading rates for no fees and rest assured that their funds are safe and secure. As for Breet support, it is available 24/7 to attend to any needs regarding the platform.

Are you tired of waiting for long hours to trade your Bitcoin? Download Breet today and enjoy a quick and hassle-free trading experience.

Convert bitcoin to naira using Breet

Here is a quick step-by-step guide on how to convert Bitcoin to Naira using Breet.

Register/Login to your account On the dashboard, click on BITCOIN, which opens the BTC trade page where rates are displayed. Generate a Bitcoin wallet address Send BTC from your external wallet to your Breet Bitcoin wallet. After adequate confirmations on the blockchain network, your transaction will be completed. The Naira value is added to your Breet Naira wallet Withdraw to your local bank account provided (This can be done automatically or manually).

In conclusion, converting Bitcoin to Naira can be simple and straightforward if you choose the right crypto trading platform. By considering the factors earlier discussed, such as security measures, user-friendly interface, rates and transaction fees, and availability of customer support, you can select a reliable platform to convert your Bitcoin to Naira quickly and seamlessly. I hope my recommendation for the best crypto trading app to use – Breet – has been helpful and that you’re now ready to convert your Bitcoin to Naira.