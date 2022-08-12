So much has happened to the world’s economy within a few years. The year 2020 would always be remembered due to the COVID-19 pandemic that put the world’s economy on hold. Many economies, especially the developing ones, are just staggering to their feet. The current Russian-Ukraine war is also disrupting the global supply chain and hindering economic growth. The IMF says the feud has triggered global inflation.

Additionally, three main economic powerhouses in the world – the United States, China and the major European economies are experiencing a glitch. The world is experiencing a global recession. By the IMF and the World Bank’s standards, this means the average global citizen has experienced a drop in real income in a year.

While the periods of recession pose difficult times for a country and its citizens, they also create an avenue for increased innovation and technological advancements. Necessity is the mother of invention, and desperate times call for desperate measures. Many people are triggered to think about innovative ways to keep their heads above water. In fact, history has shown that recessions were a form of launchpad for some of the biggest companies we have today. Here are some companies that started operations in eras of global recessions.

Microsoft

In 1973, an oil crisis with a stock market crash led to a 16-month recession that made the US GDP take its worst hit in nearly 20 years. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had put an embargo on countries that supported Israel’s military, including the US. Consequently, oil prices skyrocketed, and the stock market crashed. The GDP declined by 3.4 per cent, and unemployment rose to 9 per cent.

However, this did not hinder Bill Gates and Paul Allen from conceiving the idea of an innovation that impacted the world – Microsoft. Microsoft launched on April 4, 1975, and its creation offered a disruptive way to eliminate some of the highest boundaries for businesses to leverage technology in that era.

Microsoft has now become a multinational technology corporation that produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

Airbnb

Between 2007 and 2009, there was a sharp decline in economic activity in the US, and the world called the Great Recession. The economic downturn began when the U.S housing market and large amounts of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and derivatives lost significant value.

The Great Recession saw the creation of a company like Airbnb in 2007. Roommates Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia had decided to rent out an air mattress in their San Francisco living room. They created a website and bought air mattresses, and decided to form a full-scale business around the concept. In 2009, they received funding from top-tier VCs and experienced exponential growth.

The online marketplace Airbnb, initially called Airbedandbreakfast defied investors’ expectations and revolutionized the travel lodging industry by enabling people to convert their unused bedrooms into temporary bed and breakfast housing. What started in a room in San Francisco has expanded globally.

Uber

Uber, the ride-hailing company around the globe, is also a product of the 2007- 2009 Great Recession period. During this time, the US GDP fell by 4.3 per cent, and unemployment reached 10 per cent. Uber, founded by Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp because they could not find a ride in Paris, France, launched in 2009 – the last year of the recession.

The ride-hailing company now offers services including; ride-sharing, ride-service hailing, food delivery, and a micro-mobility system (electric bikes and scooters). It revolutionized the global taxi industry, and as of 2021, it was operational in approximately 72 countries and 10,500 cities.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Uber had 118 million monthly active users worldwide and generated an average of 19 million trips daily. In the United States, as of January 2022, Uber had a 71 per cent market share for ride-sharing and a 27 per cent market share for food delivery.

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Although not as enormous as the Great Depression, the recession of 1937–1938 is one of the striking recessions of the 20th century. It occurred during the recovery years from the Great Depression, while the world was on the verge of World War II.

During this time, two Stanford graduates, William Hewlett and David Packard established Hewlett-Packard, popularly called HP. The company, founded in a one-car garage, initially produced a line of electronic test and measurement equipment. Their first product was an audio oscillator bought by one of their first customers, Walt Disney. The company officially opened on January 1, 1939, and would go on to build one of the world’s computer powerhouses. The company is tagged the symbolic founder of Silicon Valley – a region that serves as a global centre for high technology and innovation.

Disney

In 1929, the Great Depression, a severe worldwide economic depression began after a fall in stock prices in the United States. The economic shock was transmitted globally, impacting countries to varying degrees. The Great Depression was the most widespread depression of the 20th century and is used as an example of an intense global economic depression.

At the height of The Great Depression, brothers Walt and Roy Disney rebranded their garage-based cartoon studio under the name Walt Disney Productions. The duo introduced the world to Mickey Mouse via their short-animated feature Steamboat Willie during this time, when Americans needed a smile more than ever. Disney survived the challenges of the era and went on to be a household entertainment name globally.

From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its pre-eminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every family globally.