Coca-Cola Nigeria and the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) have reiterated their commitment to maintaining high ethical standards in business practices and prioritizing consumer protection. They emphasize the importance of integrity and transparency in all their operations, ensuring that their products and services meet the highest standards of quality and safety for consumers.

According to an official statement from the Coca-Cola Nigeria Management Team, “CocaCola Nigeria provides clear, accessible nutrition information on our packaging in line with national regulatory requirements and is committed to transparency for consumers.

Our priority is safeguarding consumer interests and we will continue to work constructively with the government on this matter.

We strongly believe that the CocaCola System in Nigeria has complied with all regulations and look forward to the opportunity to bring this topic to closure”.