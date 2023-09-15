Channels Media Group is formally announcing its major new social enterprise project. In a world where such enterprises increasingly attempt to bridge the gap between people and profits, the burning question arises for Nigeria: are these impact-driven business models scalable and sustainable here? ‘Fund It Forward’ seeks to answer this question by putting 12 young social entrepreneurs to the test.

Week after week, our entrepreneurs must balance their business acumen with their unwavering commitment to making a positive difference, as they compete in a series of challenges designed to elevate but also evaluate their budding social enterprises. These challenges will reflect the real-world stages of building a mission-driven business, so as our contestants develop their skills and know-how, so will our viewers.

Over the course of eight intense elimination rounds, contestants must convince a seasoned judging panel that they possess the rare combination of innovation, heart, and business prowess necessary to succeed. The pressure is on as they vie for the chance to secure significant grant funding and invaluable mentorship from esteemed socialpreneurs.

Our judges will be exceptional men and women in the impact space with the desire to build up the next generation of socially motivated entrepreneurs. Their expertise will cover creating successful start-ups, shrewd business financing, advocacy of underserved groups and more.

Our contestants will be young, motivated Nigerians between the ages of 20 and 35 with early-stage social enterprise ventures. Anyone who fits this bill and wants their shot at making a meaningful difference can apply here.

‘Fund It Forward’ is the brainchild of Executive Producer Zemmy Momoh, Corporate Social Responsibility and Social Impact Programming Director at the Channels Media Group. Reflecting on the vast potential of Nigeria’s youth, Momoh states: “Nigeria has one of the world’s largest youth populations, with about 70% of the country’s population being under 30. Here we have a huge potential economic driver, if we can just tap into the entrepreneurial and problem-solving spirit that is so evident in young Nigerians.

The Channels Media Group has social impact and empowerment in its very DNA, so we wanted to play our part in motivating the youth in an entertaining but informative way. We thought, why not give young, mission-driven entrepreneurs a real helping hand and educate and inspire our viewers on the ins and outs of socially motivated business at the same time?”

In collaboration with Lighthouse Television and Filmworks, ‘Fund It Forward’ promises to captivate audiences across Nigeria and beyond. Set to premiere on Channels TV in the last quarter of 2023, viewers are invited to join the transformative journey of these change-making entrepreneurs and feel empowered to become changemakers themselves.

Video promo: