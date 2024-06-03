We are thrilled to express our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support of the 5th Edition Connected Africa Summit – Africa’s Premier Telecom Summit. Held in the vibrant city of Johannesburg, this year’s event brought together some of the brightest minds in the telecommunications industry, underscoring Johannesburg’s role as a leading hub for Africa’s telecom revolution.

A Dynamic Gathering of Telecom Leaders

With 300 attendees representing various sectors of the telecommunications industry, this diverse and engaged community contributed a wealth of insights, ideas, and experiences throughout the event. The energy and enthusiasm were palpable, setting the stage for transformative discussions.

Stellar Lineup of Speakers

The summit featured an impressive lineup of speakers who shared invaluable insights into critical industry trends:

– Christian Bombrun, CEO Group Digital Services, MTN

– Nitesh Marcel Singh, Managing Director Communications Media & Technology (CMT) Lead Africa, Accenture

– Mohale Ralebitso, CEO, Vodacom Lesotho

– Philipp Zindler, Managing Director, Bayobab SA

– Enzo Scarcella, Chief Consumer Officer, MTN Group

– Joseph Ndaba, 4IR Commissioner, Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution



– Mlindi Mashologu, Deputy Director-General (DDG), ICT Information Society & Capacity Development, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

– Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer, Telkom Consumer

– Kruben Pillay, CCO, Datafree

– Davide Tacchino, Terminal Managing Executive, Vodacom

– Makgosi Tshamano Mabaso, Managing Executive: Telkom Consumer Broadband, Telkom

– Koketso Ngobeni, Head of Information Security, Bayobab Africa

– Kenneth Matau, Head of Department: B2B IoT & Cybersecurity Platforms, MTN

– Resham Sivnarain, Tech Lead: Machine Learning & AI, Vodacom Group

– Kgabo Sephesu, Principal Data Scientist: International Markets Big Data and AI, Vodacom Group

– Vikash Barath, Group Senior Manager – Video Portfolio and MTN TV, MTN

– Lavina Ramkisson, Advisor, African Union

– Ahmed Yusuf Omar, CEO of Eagle Simtech Solutions Pty Ltd



Their expertise and vision sparked engaging discussions on the future of telecom in Africa and the global stage.

Appreciation for Our Sponsors

The success of the 5th Edition Connected Africa Summit – Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024 would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our sponsors and exhibitors. We deeply appreciate your investment in the summit and extend our special thanks to the following organizations for their outstanding contributions:

Accenture

Wipro

Comric

Your collaboration played a pivotal role in elevating this summit to its remarkable success, creating an environment ripe for learning, networking, and impactful discussions.

Your ongoing support and dedication have been instrumental in our achievements. We eagerly look forward to additional opportunities for collaboration and success in the future. Thank you for your integral role in the 5th Edition Connected Africa Summit – Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024. We anticipate engaging with you in our upcoming endeavors as we collectively influence the trajectory of telecom in Africa.



For more information about the summit and future events, please visit: https://connected-africa.com/summit/

