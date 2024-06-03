We are thrilled to announce the distinguished award winners of the 5th Edition Connected Africa Summit – Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024. This year’s summit in Johannesburg served as a beacon of celebration, honoring the extraordinary achievements and innovations within the telecommunications sector, and recognizing the outstanding contributions of industry leaders.

Excellence Across Categories

The awards ceremony highlighted excellence across various categories, showcasing the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence within the telecommunications industry:

• Excellence in Connecting Africa – Bayobab South Africa

• Best Digital Platform of the Year – MTN Digital

• Best Telecom Brand of the Year – Vodacom South Africa

• Best Customer Experience Provider – Cell C

• Excellence in 5G Innovation & AI Integration – MTN Group

• Excellence in Advanced Innovation – Huawei

• Digital Transformation Provider of the Year – Accenture

• CISO of the Year – Celia Mantshiyane

• Telecom Industry Leader of the Year – Shameel Joosub

• Communication and Media Transformation Leader of the Year – Nitesh Marcel Singh

• CDO of the Year – Sello Mmakau

• CTO of the Year – Dejan Kastelic

• CEO of the Year – Jorge Mendes

• Regional Dealer of the Year – Eagle SimtechSolutions PTY LTD

Celebrating Remarkable Contributions

These awards underscore the exceptional achievements and innovations driving the telecommunications industry forward. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners for their remarkable contributions and dedication to advancing telecom in Africa.

Looking Ahead

Your ongoing support and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in our accomplishments, and we eagerly look forward to additional opportunities for collaboration and success in the future. Thank you for your integral role in the 5th Edition Connected Africa Summit – Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024. We anticipate engaging with you in our upcoming endeavors as we collectively influence the trajectory of telecom in Africa.



For more information about the summit and future events, please visit https://connected-africa.com/summit/