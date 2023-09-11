In the dynamic realm of construction and infrastructure development, time management stands as the core driver of success. Effective time management is the compass guiding projects away from risks, cost overruns, and unexpected hurdles, especially delays. With attention to detail involved in the construction and infrastructure sector, instilling effective time and project management skills in industry professionals is paramount.

This is precisely the mission embraced by CDK Integrated Industries, manufacturers of premium porcelain tiles. CDK Integrated Industries has chosen the grand stage of the Big 5 Construct Nigeria to applaud industry stakeholders on the vital importance of time and project management.

The Big 5 Construct Nigeria is a platform that showcases complete solutions across every aspect of the construction cycle. It brings together industry leaders and leading brands, fostering a fertile ground for networking, market insights, idea exchange, and the creation of a robust network.

As a two-time sponsor of the Big 5 Construct, CDK Industries demonstrates its unwavering support for industry events that create expansive and interactive communities of experts, professionals, and stakeholders from around the world. Such gatherings facilitate the sharing of ideas and tips that can propel industry growth.

In its role as a platinum sponsor at the Big 5 Construct, CDK Industries takes the opportunity to unveil its new tile collection. This collection represents the epitome of cutting-edge design, impeccable quality, and unmatched craftsmanship. It underscores CDK Industries’ unwavering commitment to transforming the realms of design, construction, and manufacturing by introducing innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of the industry.

The collection boasts an eclectic range of tiles, including crystal, wood, cement, and stone variants, alongside an eco-conscious UNI collection, reflecting CDK’s dedication to sustainable home design. The company is keen to collaborate with projects, developers, and homeowners to revolutionize the industry’s approach to infrastructure design.

“We are excited and honoured to be a platinum sponsor at the Big 5 Exhibition,” said Mr. Bernard Longe, Managing Director of CDK Integrated Industries. “Our new tile collection represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and timeless design. We believe it will redefine construction aesthetics.” Our presence at the Big 5 Exhibition is more than just a showcase; it’s a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the construction industry,’ he continued.

CDK Integrated Industries doesn’t merely showcase its innovations at the exhibition; it also underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the construction industry. The company additionally introduced its customized tile sets, demonstrating its versatility, which has earned it the esteemed title of the best porcelain tile manufacturer in Nigeria. These tailor-made tiles find applications in a multitude of settings, from outdoor spaces and places of worship to pools and more.

In the words of Maximillian Ugwunna, the product designer, “CDK Industries can design with any customization you have in mind; just reach out to us, and we will turn your dreams into reality.”

As part of its mission to solidify its position as a thought leader in the industry, CDK imparted valuable insights on effective time management during a session titled ‘Time Management Best Practices: Effective Methods for Managing Project Schedules.’ led by George Kachouh, General Manager of Operations at CDK Industries, this session delved into the best practices essential for effective time management in the project management realm.

Kachouh remarked, “Time management is not just about meeting deadlines; it’s about orchestrating every aspect of a project efficiently. I look forward to discussing best practices and learning from fellow experts.”

During the session, he emphasized that time management is a skill with universal applicability across industries. He outlined several strategies for effective time management, such as setting priorities, focusing on one task at a time, and minimizing distractions.

Responding to a participant’s question on task fulfilment during the Q&A session, George Kachouh stressed the significance of prioritization. “Identifying the most important and urgent tasks through prioritization can help to mitigate distractions and ensure effective project management,” he explained. He referred to the Covey time management matrix as a useful tool for task prioritization.

CDK Industries is renowned for its proactive engagement with stakeholders, creating interactive forums that enable the sharing of information vital for industry growth.

Dedicated to excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices, CDK Industries stands as a beacon of quality in the tile manufacturing landscape. The company eagerly anticipates connecting with industry peers and stakeholders to explore potential collaborations, share knowledge, and showcase the remarkable quality of its new tile collection.