Catalysing Change Week will bring together 5,500 systems change catalysts from over 120 countries around the globe to collectively solve the world’s most pressing problems. The event is hosted annually by Catalyst 2030, the largest global network of social innovators.

During the course of more than 200 hybrid sessions, social innovators and entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to connect with leading representatives from the private sector, governments, funders and other organisations to share ideas and pitch their initiatives to potential partners, funders and enablers of growth.

At Catalysing Change Week 2023 Catalyst 2030 will formally launch the concept of the Social Innovation Economy. This places development in the hands of communities and ensures that they participate in economic opportunities along with benefiting from innovations. Over the past three years, Catalyst 2030 has led the shift towards a thriving social economy, catalysing several initiatives to build momentum. These have included commissioning reports, anchoring collaborative projects, igniting action groups and sharing strategies throughout the sector and beyond. The role social innovators play in accelerating the social innovation economy will be showcased, collaborations for change will be launched and key stakeholders will be invited to join this journey at CCW2023.

The theme for this year’s event, Solutions from the Frontlines, underscores the community-led development focus of Catalyst 2030’s work. As Catalyst Co-Founder and Chief Facilitator Jeroo Billimoria explained, “Our goal is to inspire change in the mindsets, culture and behaviours of policymakers, funders and leaders. And we want to empower social innovators and communities to affect this change.”

Catalysing Change Week 2023 is open to everyone interested in participating in the growing Catalyst 2030 movement of social innovators. Sessions are held in multiple languages over many time zones. Registration is free. For more information, visit the Catalysing Change Week website.

About Catalyst 2030

Catalyst 2030 is a global movement of social entrepreneurs and social innovators from all sectors who share the common goal of creating innovative, people-centred approaches to advance the Sustainable Development Goals . Joining forces with communities, governments, businesses and others, Catalyst 2030 members are changing systems at all levels through collective action and bold, new strategies.

Launched at the World Economic Forum in January 2020, Catalyst 2030 comprises more than 2000 proven social innovators who are active in over 180 countries and who directly reach an estimated two billion people.