Government agencies, investors, retailers, final users, and local community members including Teshome Nkrumah, Deputy High Commissioner, Sr. Trade Commissioner & Diplomat, Deputy High Commission of Canada, and Rosa Malango, Director, United Nations Regional Commissions, United Nations attended the 11th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference recently.

The event also doubled as the 4th Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards Africa, celebrating individual and corporate heroes of community and human rights. CAHR had nine categories, two of which received an endowment of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) each. Winners emerged from countries across Africa; Kenya, South Africa, Cameroon, and Nigeria, with the youngest recipient being 10-year-old Aileen Florence Akinyi from Kenya.

L-R: Teshome Nkrumah, Canadian Deputy High Commissioner and the Senior Trade Commissioner to Nigeria; Olayinka Mubarak, Group Head, Solid Minerals & Metals, Bank of Industry; Meka Olowola, Chairman, Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Organising Committee; Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, Executive Director, Spaces for Change; John Lahu, representing Idris Musa, Director General, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA); and Bekeme Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-In-Action, and convener, SITEI Conference, at the 11th SITEI Conference held in Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

Speaking during the award ceremony, Bekeme Olowola, President, CSR-in-Action, and convener of SITEI, emphasised the importance of applauding individuals and organisations whose works, and deeds have contributed to the improvement of the quality of life and sustainability in society, saying; “In addition to the recipients of these awards, we recognise and applaud every individual, organisation, and company that made it to the shortlist. They have dedicated resources to ensuring that anomalies in their immediate community and society at large are corrected, thereby promoting inclusivity, equity, and sustainability.”

SITEI and CAHR Awards are organised by CSR-in-Action Consulting (an international sustainability-focused firm with offices in ThunderBay, Ontario, Canada, and Lagos, Nigeria), in collaboration with Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Ford Foundation, and three foremost Nigerian Ministries namely:  Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, and the Ministry of Environment.

L-R: Bekeme Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-In-Action, and Founder, Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards Africa; Dr. Aniekan Makanjuola, representing WARIF and the winner of the Josephine Nkemdilim Masade Equal Rights Awards; and Kiki Omeili, a leading Nollywood actor, during the cheque presentation of the endowment grant at the 4th CAHR Awards Africa Ceremony held recently in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year, SITEI Conference centred on “Holistic Inclusion in The Extractive Industries”, exploring the possible reforms in critical sectors, with a focus on how the rights of suppliers, women, youth, business, and communities’ interests are advanced.

The conference featured other notable industry experts such as Idris Musa, Director General/Chief Executive, Nigeria Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency NOSDRA; Alero Onosode, Chair, Diversity Social Working Group, The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Olayinka Mubarak, Group Head, Solid Minerals & Metals, Bank of Industry, and Ifeoma Uz’Okpala, Group Head, ESG and Other Non-Financial Risks, Bank of Industry.

Bekeme Olowola (L), Chief Executive, CSR-In-Action, and Convener, Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference, and Cima Sholotan, Director, Sustainability and Corporate Communications, IHS Nigeria, at the 11th SITEI Conference held in Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

Other participating dignitaries included Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, Executive Director, SpacesForChange, and Hon. Dr. Okezie Kelechukwu, Executive Director of Neighborhood Environment Watch (NEW) Foundation participated in panel discussions during the conference.

L-R: Ichechi Okonkwo, Chief Executive Officer, Victoria Crest Homes; Bekeme Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-In-Action, and Convener, Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference; and Temitayo Ade-Peters, CEO, WeForGood, International, at the 11th SITEI Conference held in Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

Meka Olowola, Chairman, SITEI Organising Committee, while expressing his appreciation for the support the conference received from industry stakeholders, organisations and individuals said “The SITEI conference has continued to yield tangible all-year-round impacts in the extractive industries. We’ve seen it birth initiatives such as the Community Engagement Standards, which was developed to ensure smooth and effective interactions between oil and gas companies and their host communities; Earth Woman Documentary, which was created to highlight the plight of women in extractive communities; The Corporate Sustainable Investor Report (CSIR); and the Community and Human Rights awards.”

“We look forward to deepening our commitment to inclusion during the second phase of the SITEI Earth Women program, and extending this to more underserved communities in Africa and Canada”, Olowola added.

L-R: Meka Olowola, Chairman, Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Organising Committee; Dr. Franklin Ngwu, Associate Professor of Strategy, Corporate Governance, and Risk Management, Lagos Business School; Ifeoma Uz’Okpala, Group Head, ESG & Other Non-Financial Risks, Bank of Industry; Bolarinwa Onaolapo, ESG Strategy and Risk Management Consultant, Heirs Oil & Gas; Prof. Zacheus Opafunso, Registrar and CEO, Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers, and Geoscientists; and Bekeme Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-In-Action, and convener, SITEI Conference, at the 11th SITEI Conference held in Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.
