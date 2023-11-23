The Kente cloth, belonging to the Ashanti tribe in West Africa, is more than just fabric. The origins of Kente can be traced back to the 17th century, when Asantehene Osei Tutu, the founder of the Ashanti Kingdom, sought to create a cloth that would embody the power, prestige, and cultural identity of his people. The weavers of Bonwire, a village in the Ashanti region, were tasked with this noble mission. Kente’s unique patterns, characterized by interwoven strips of silk and gold thread, hold deep cultural significance. Each pattern told a story, representing proverbs, historical events, or personal achievements. The cloth’s colors, too, carried symbolic weight. More than just a piece of fabric, Kente became a symbol of African heritage, empowerment, and resilience.

Clothing plays a crucial role in shaping social identity and status in African societies. Africa has a rich and diverse heritage of textile and leather production, that plays a crucial role in shaping social identity and status in African societies. The combined apparel and footwear market in sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to be worth $ 31 billion. However, these traditions are often threatened by the influx of cheap and standardized imports, which erode the local demand and appreciation for African fashion. Imports typically dominate clothing, textiles, footwear, and leather product purchases, at 53.9%, 56.0%, 61.1%, and 48.9% of total purchases respectively. This presents a momentum for local brands to rise to meet the demand for Africa’s clothing and footwear trade deficit.

Africa’s fashion industry faux pas

In recent years, there has been a surge in the number of indigenous African fashion brands emerging. These brands are taking inspiration from Africa’s rich cultural heritage and creating innovative designs that resonate with consumers both domestically and internationally. However, African brands have struggled to compete with cheap imports, especially from China. According to McKinsey, China accounted for 47% of apparel imports and 62% of footwear imports in sub-Saharan Africa in 2019. These imports are often low-priced and mass-produced, catering to the needs of the majority of African consumers who are price-sensitive and have low purchasing power. Many people opt for them because they are cheap and convenient. On the other hand, many African designers are aiming for the luxury market instead of catering to the mass market. This poses a challenge for local African brands to find a niche market that can afford and appreciate their value proposition. They also have to overcome the stereotype that African fashion is only suitable for special occasions or cultural events, and not for everyday wear.

Also, the fashion trade deficit is exacerbated by the struggles of the local industry. Africa’s fashion industry grapples with hurdles such as restricted access to capital, and fragmented supply chains. These obstacles hinder the industry’s ability to produce high-quality, competitively priced products, leaving it at a disadvantage compared to foreign competitors. For example, Ethiopia has a long tradition and reputation for producing high-quality leather from its natural resources. These beautiful materials are exported to places like Italy and Europe, accounting for about 10 percent of the country’s total export earnings. However, a significant portion of these hides ends up in landfills, underscoring the vast untapped potential for Ethiopia’s leather sector and fashion industry.

However, there is a significant growing appreciation for African fashion, with celebrities and influencers showcasing African designs on the world stage. This is creating a buzz around African brands and making them more appealing to consumers. Local brands are also increasingly adopting technology to improve their operations and reach more customers. This includes using social media to connect with consumers, using data analytics to understand customer preferences, and using mobile payments to make it easier for consumers to buy products. technology by local brands. According to Statista, the e-commerce sector in Africa is projected to reach $47 billion by 2024

Moreover, projections indicate that by 2030, approximately 100 million manufacturing jobs could relocate from countries like China to new destinations. Also, the emergence of regional and continental integration initiatives, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a single market for goods and services in Africa, by eliminating tariffs and non-tariff barriers, and harmonizing standards and regulations. This could create new opportunities for local brands to expand their market access and scale up their production, as well as to benefit from economies of scale and regional value chains. According to the World Bank, the AfCFTA could boost intra-African trade by 52% by 2022, and lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty by 2035. Africa has a large fashion market. With these trends and developments in their favor, local brands are well-positioned to capture a larger share of the African clothing and footwear market.