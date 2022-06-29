Cadana, a leading payroll and earned wage access platform in Africa has boosted security by acquiring a SOC 2 Type 2 report and an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. This is a move by the organisation to ensure that it is constantly above global standards in compliance, data security and processing integrity.

Cadana is a modern payment platform for working Africans. Its software allows employees to access a portion of their earned salaries early instead of waiting till the end of the month, at no interest. Cadana partners with businesses to offer its earned wage access service as a benefit to employees by integrating with their existing payroll provider. For businesses without a payroll system, Cadana offers an easy-to-use software to automate their payroll, compliance and payments.

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) established SOC 2 Type 2 to ensure that service providers securely maintain user data. SOC 2 Type 2 report is an internal controls report reflecting how Cadana safeguards customer data globally and how well those controls are performing.

An independent auditor, Barr Advisory conducted an audit of Cadana’s servers and systems, including its cloud infrastructure, organisational processes, verifying that the company’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 standards. Additionally, this audit confirmed that the Cadana platform is protected against unauthorised access.

Every organisation seeking to build trust and enable enterprise businesses to come onboard must undergo the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. This specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organisation.

Cadana’s SOC 2 Type 2 report and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications show that the company is willing to go over and beyond in communicating its processes as being above industry standards.

“At Cadana security is not an afterthought. We are a security-first organisation and we take the trust our customers have in us very seriously. Everything from our support and operational processes to our software development practices is designed with security in mind. These certifications from globally trusted auditors show that we are operating according to the highest industry and global standards. We are thrilled to continue being excellent stewards of our customer’s trust,” Albert Owusu-Asare, CEO and Co-founder of Cadana said.

“Organisations of all sizes rely on Cadana’s payroll and earned wage access solutions to delight their employees. We, therefore, have to ensure that their data are safeguarded against all forms of external attacks. We’re excited for the nod from the auditors and certifying agency,” Ameer Shujjah, President and CTO of Cadana said.

About Cadana

Cadana is a platform that allows African workers to get paid on demand instead of waiting till the end of the month at zero interest. Companies sign up to Cadana to provide their earned wage access solution as an extra benefit to their employees. Cadana also provides simple and modern software for businesses to automate their payroll, and manage their people operations from onboarding to off-boarding, while making compliance easier for People Managers. The startup launched in 2021 and has signed up hundreds of businesses across Ghana and Nigeria and is quickly expanding to other African regions.