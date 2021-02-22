It’s no longer news that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has placed a ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria. With this ban in place, it is no longer possible for Nigerians to buy Bitcoin from their usual exchanges with their debit cards or directly from their Nigerian bank accounts. What’s worse is that a lot of crypto traders now have their assets stuck in their exchanges as they can no longer withdraw directly to their bank account. This sudden move by the CBN has put the Nigerian crypto community in a state of frustration.

In compliance with the crypto ban, Nigerian commercial banks have begun to freeze the bank accounts of people that are associated with crypto. This ban on crypto has indeed affected the people’s ability to buy bitcoin in Nigeria. A lot of people have now resorted to buying Bitcoin the old fashion way, offline purchase. Unfortunately, many of these people have been scammed of their hard-earned money simply because they had to deal with some unscrupulous few who set out to defraud those who want to buy Bitcoin.

So the question on every Nigerian crypto lover’s mind is – “How do I buy bitcoin safely without getting my bank account blocked or getting scammed?” Well, the answer to your question is – “Remitano p2p exchange!” Before we dive into the Remitano Naira wallet, let’s talk about Remitano p2p.

What is Remitano P2P Crypto Exchange?

Simply put, Remitano P2P crypto exchange is an escrowed marketplace where crypto buyers meet crypto sellers. With Remitano P2P, you can sell and buy Bitcoin in Nigeria from anyone without fear of being scammed or fear of your bank account being frozen. This is because Remitano acts as an escrow between the seller and buyer to ensure a smooth transaction process.

All you need to do is to choose a buyer you would like to buy Bitcoin from, send the Naira equivalent to the seller’s bank account. Once receipt of payment is confirmed, Remitano releases the Bitcoin into your Bitcoin Wallet. Find out more about how to use Remitano p2p to buy Bitcoin by watching this video. Although the process is quite easy, Remitano wanted to make the process of buying Bitcoin even easier for its users. This resulted in the creation of the Remitano Naira wallet.

How can you buy Bitcoin in Nigeria with Remitano Naira Wallet?

The Remitano Naira wallet was created for users to be able to store their Naira and use it to buy Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies at their convenience. The Naira wallet is similar to a bank account but better, as there are no unnecessary charges. Users can fund their Remitano Naira wallet by simply making a regular transfer from their bank account to their Naira wallet.

Users can fund their Naira wallet just to save (store) their money. It is also possible to use your available funds in the Naira wallet to buy any cryptocurrency of your choice. Find out how to buy Bitcoin and other cryptos with the Remitano Naira wallet.

About Remitano

Remitano is a product of Babylons Solutions Limited based in Seychelles. Remitano’s purpose is to offer a robust, quality trading experience to all users as a fast-moving marketplace. With necessary safety standards in place, buyers and sellers can come together, store, trade, and withdraw assets, thus avoiding issues common to other crypto exchanges.

Launched in 2014, Remitano is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving international markets, such as Malaysia, China, Nigeria, Vietnam, Australia, Cambodia, and Indonesia. Contact Remitano via email and on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and LinkedIn.