Reflecting on 2020, it is clear that pandemic-induced stresses unique to sub-Saharan Africa will continue to exacerbate political, economic and societal risk throughout 2021 – amplifying the challenges faced by already-fragile economies. Suffering from disproportionately high levels of social inequality and economic hurdles, many countries on the continent now have to contend with looming, uniquely African post-pandemic risks, something highlighted in the Political Risk Map 2021, published recently by Marsh Specialty.

Pressure points

Metal-and oil-exporting countries in the region have been the most affected in 2020 by COVID-19, as have those that rely heavily on tourism. African nations with more diversified economies, such as those of Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya, have fared better. However, one of the more concerning of the post-pandemic challenges is that of poverty and its related issues. Pandemic-induced economic stress saw poverty levels across the region increase to 41 percent, with forecasts indicating it is set to rise another 1.2 percent this year. When combined with infrastructure and development challenges (and as climate change ensues), it will be difficult for major infrastructure to be completed without outside investment.

In addition, a disproportionate number of sub-Saharan African countries saw sovereign credit downgrades in 2020 – making it more expensive for state players to claw back lost socio-economic progress. 36 percent of countries in sub-Saharan Africa suffered downgrades, compared to zero percent in Europe and 15 percent across all regions. This means that, although developed and emerging economies may have similar debt-to-GDP ratios, they have vastly different interest debt burdens. This imbalance may lead to further sovereign defaults such as the one seen in Zambia in 2020. The increase in interest repayments will also take up more and more of government budgets, making it harder to spend money on COVID-19 responses.

Stability and opportunity

These economic challenges –increasing debt-to-GDP ratios, twinned with rising debt costs – provide opportunities for private sector investment and multi-lateral external financial support. One positive feature of the pandemic response was the significant financial support many countries received from multilateral institutions such as the IMF, African Development Bank, and African Export-Import Bank. These institutions provided several sub-Saharan African countries with countercyclical lending at more affordable rates than private markets can offer, engineering significant lending programs to help countries through the economic and health impacts of COVID-19. Unfortunately, the aid just may not be enough to forestall a lost decade for the countries of the region.

This is where private sector players can step in, either by themselves or through Public-Private Partnerships, and secure opportunities for investment in large-scale infrastructure that may otherwise struggle for capital. Insurance-backed political risk and credit solutions can help to secure trade and unlock liquidity. These players can also look forward to a new era of intra-African economic cooperation with the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which launched in January 2021: a historic trading framework that eases access to travel visas for businesses enhances trade ties, reduces customs red tape, and provides new trans-African economic opportunity for a population of 1.2 billion people. Crucially, the new body boosts Africa’s trading position in the global market by strengthening its common voice and policy sphere in global trade. As of the 5th of February 2021, 36 countries had already ratified the AfCFTA agreement.

Unrest

Structures like the AfCFTA are of course designed to enable the realization of opportunity, thankfully plentiful on the African continent; but they also serve to ease the potential for post-pandemic social and political unrest, obvious consequences of a protracted period of high (or growing) levels of poverty.

Looking ahead, whilst Africa has not fallen victim to the widespread infection and death rates that have swept across other world regions until the poorest nations are vaccinated, the risk of an African Covid-19 catastrophe remains. That risk in itself continues to exacerbate global economic uncertainties that undermine Africa’s recovery. This has the potential to lead to a vicious cycle of even higher poverty and waning confidence in governments and the political system.

These and other emerging political risks are set out in the Political Risk Map 2021, which is compiled using data from Marsh Specialty’s World Risk Review platform. Rating 197 countries and territories across nine indicators relating to security, trade and investments, it provides a detailed analysis of the challenges that Africa faces – and an interactive approach to helping multinationals to make more informed decisions about how to deploy their financial resources and manage the risks associated with their operations, assets, investments and contracts in the year ahead.

Given the disproportionate challenges – but also unique opportunities for growth – that are particular to Africa, now is the right time for policymakers, and the corporate world to come together to address the challenges head-on. It is now time to return growth and opportunity to a post-pandemic Africa.

Written by Christos Adamantiadis, CEO, Marsh, Middle East and Africa