Leading digital finance app, Branch International has announced the appointment of Dayo Ademola as Managing Director in Nigeria, effective immediately.

Dayo brings with her over fifteen years’ experience at global, consumer-centric companies such as MainOne and Rosetta Stone (USA) as well as with foremost local brands like Union Bank amongst others. With her experience as a financial services and technology leader, she has established operational excellence in innovation, business strategy, customer segmentation, strategic marketing, product positioning, product development and business performance management.

Prior to joining Branch International, Dayo served as the Head of Innovation at EFInA, a Financial Sector Development organization focused on promoting Financial Inclusion in Nigeria and funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. During her tenure, she was responsible for the administration of EFInA’s multi-million-dollar Innovation Fund, funding licensed financial services providers as well as start-up and growth-stage FinTechs, with an aim to boost financial inclusion in Nigeria. Dayo earned a bachelor’s degree in International Business and Economics from Temple University, USA and a Global Executive MBA from INSEAD.

As Managing Director for Branch International in Nigeria, Dayo will lead the team striving to provide Nigerians with great value and modern financial services.

“I’m excited to join Branch because I love how the Branch app offers Nigerians a great deal. No other finance app offers a 20% investment yield (highest in Nigeria), zero fee unlimited money transfers and instant loans with no paperwork, collateral or late fees. Branch’s all-in-one finance app can help everyday Nigerians simplify their financial life and get ahead. I’m excited to do my all to help everyone in the country become aware that there’s a better deal when it comes to your money,” said Dayo Ademola following the announcement of her new role.

With over 20 million active users and offices across Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and India, Branch continues to redefine digital finance as the platform with product features such as instant loans, free money transfers, bill payment and investment. In Nigeria, Branch has processed over 40bn Naira in over 3 million loan transactions in the past three years of operations and is one of the most downloaded financial apps in Africa. The Branch app offers superior customer value by providing access to unlimited free transfers, an unbeatable 20% interest rate on investment and other amazing features still to come.